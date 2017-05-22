Today's news

Kansas AG asks police for more info in water slide probe

In this July 9, 2014, file photo, riders go down the water slide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

By Associated Press

May 22, 2017

Attorney General Derek Schmidt has asked Kansas City, Kan. police for more investigative material surrounding the death of a boy last year on a water slide.

Schmidt said in a statement Monday that his office is still reviewing the case and that he didn't know when the inquiry would conclude.

The Wyandotte County district attorney asked Schmidt's office in December to review the case and determine whether anyone should be charged with a crime related to the death of Republican Rep. Scott Schwab's 10-year-old son, Caleb. Caleb's death on the "Verrückt" water slide at Schlitterbahn Water Park spurred lawmakers to ramp up oversight of amusement parks.

The Kansas City police department would not say what information Schmidt requested and a Schmidt spokeswoman was not able to immediately describe the request.

