Summer road maintenance and construction in full swing beginning Monday

Summer road construction and maintenance projects are gearing up, and closed lanes and traffic cones will soon be a more common sight on Lawrence roadways.

Annual street maintenance projects — such as crack sealing and resurfacing —will begin Monday, and crews are scheduled to work their way through the list of approximately 20 projects until about Sept. 1, according to Public Works Project Engineer Steven Lashley.

Lashley said there is not an exact schedule for individual projects, but that those living adjacent to street maintenance projects have received a postcard notification from the city. He said the contractor will provide additional door-hanger notifications to adjacent residents 24-48 hours in advance of when street access or driveway access is affected.

Major street and intersection reconstruction projects are also coming up, which will require some lane and intersection closures. The approximate schedule for those projects and associated closures, provided by City Engineer Dave Cronin, are as follows:

Reconstruction projects:

• 19th Street and Naismith Drive intersection: Construction began May 15 and the intersection is closed to through traffic at the intersection for both 19th Street and Naismith Drive. The completion date to reopen to unrestricted traffic is Aug. 4, and the project will be complete in September.

• 23rd Street and Ousdahl Road: Construction for the storm sewer project will begin this week. Ousdahl Road will be closed at 23rd Street from the north and south this summer to install the new storm sewer line. There will be lane closures on 23rd Street to install a storm sewer across the intersection. Work will continue south of 23rd and Ousdahl with traffic restrictions on 24th Street later this summer, and the project will be complete early fall.

• Naismith Drive and Crescent Road intersection: Construction to begin May 30 and be complete in early August. The intersection will be closed for the duration of the project.

• Kasold Drive (Sixth Street to 15th Street): Utility relocations will begin this summer with construction expected to begin this fall and continue through 2018. Traffic on Kasold Drive will be one lane in each direction for the duration of the project.

• Wakarusa Drive (Harvard Road to Inverness Drive): Construction is anticipated to begin late summer and work to be complete by early 2018. Traffic will be one lane in each direction on Wakarusa Drive.

Maintenance projects (May 22-Sept. 1):

• Folks Road (Trail Road to West Sixth Street)

• Haskell Ave. (East 15th Street to East 23rd Street)

• Monterey Way (Stetson Way to Sixth Street)

• Monterey Place (Monterey Way cul-de-sac)

• New Hampshire Street (East 17th Street to East 17th Terrace)

• Ousdahl Road (West 31st Street to West 33rd Street)

• Overland Circle (Overland Drive cul-de-sac)

• Overland Drive (Monterey Way to Eldridge Street)

• Overland Drive (Folks Road to Wakarusa Drive)

• Rhode Island Street (East 15th Street to East 17th Street)

• Rhode Island Street (East 19th Street to East 20th Street)

• Rhode Island Street (East 20th Street to East 21st Street)

• East Eighth Street and New Hampshire Street intersection

• East 16th Street (New Hampshire Street to Rhode Island Street)

• East 17th Street (Massachusetts Street to Barker Avenue)

• East 20th Street (Massachusetts Street to New Hampshire Street)

• West 31st Street (Ousdahl Road to Iowa Street)

• West 31st Street (Iowa Street to Nieder Road)

• West 33rd Street (Iowa Street to west end of pavement)

• West 33rd Street (Ousdahl Road to Iowa Street)

• Barker Avenue (East 18th Street to East 19th Street)

• Johnson Avenue (Barker Avenue to Learnard Avenue)

• New Hampshire Street (East 19th Street to East 20th Street)

• Rhode Island Street (East 21st Street to East 22nd Street)

• Rhode Island Street (East 22nd Street to East 23rd Street)

• East 20th Street (New Hampshire Street to Barker Avenue)

• East 22nd Street (New Hampshire Street to Rhode Island Street)

