School board to vote to approve Hayden’s contract, transfer to COO role

The Lawrence school board on Monday will vote to approve Superintendent Kyle Hayden’s tentative transfer to the role of chief operations officer, a vote originally scheduled to take place last Wednesday.

On Wednesday, during a specially called meeting, board members decided to delay the vote to approve Hayden’s transfer and proposed contract as COO. The idea, board members said at the time, was to give those on the board — as well the public — more time to reflect on the potential restructuring, which had been announced five days prior.

Hayden, who began his tenure as superintendent last July, would take on a role similar to that of the bond construction manager hired in 2013 to oversee the district’s $92.5 million bond improvements at Lawrence’s elementary schools. As COO, Hayden would supervise the district’s upcoming $87 million bond projects. The bond issue, which passed earlier this month by more than 74 percent of the vote, will focus mainly on Lawrence’s secondary schools.

Hayden’s duties as COO would also include moving and consolidating the district’s facilities and operations staff, warehouse and transportation services to the district’s recently acquired site near 23rd Street and Haskell Avenue, as well as general oversight of enrollment and boundary issues.

If the school board decides to approve Hayden’s transfer and contract, he would begin his new role on July 1. As COO, Hayden would earn a proposed salary of $150,000. As superintendent, he makes $205,000.

Although salaries have not yet been finalized for the upcoming school year, the district has said it expects Hayden’s potential transfer to have a fairly “cost-neutral” effect on the district’s budget.

Without factoring in the new superintendent’s salary, which will tentatively be decided by February of next year, the district now stands with a reduction of $43,000 in potential staff changes for the 2017-2018 school year. This was accomplished, the district has said, by reorganizing several vacant district-level administrative positions.

The district’s estimates do factor in the salary of the yet-to-be-named interim superintendent, who would tentatively join the district as Hayden leaves the superintendent role in July. That number, about $228,400, includes Hayden’s current salary, plus employer costs such as matches to FICA and Medicare, along with unemployment and worker’s compensation insurance.

In other business, the board will:

• Hear a report on the district’s leadership structure for the 2017-2018 school year. The report will be presented by the Superintendent’s Leadership Team, which includes Superintendent Kyle Hayden; Anna Stubblefield, assistant superintendent of educational support and equity; Jerri Kemble, assistant superintendent of innovation and technology; David Cunningham, executive director of human resources and legal services; Kevin Harrell, executive director of student services; Tony Barron, executive director of facilities and operations; and Julie Boyle, director of communications.

• Hear a report on the inaugural year of the district’s Teacher Leadership Academy, a one-year program for aspiring administrators launched in August 2016. The report will be presented by Teacher Leadership Academy co-founders Anna Stubblefield and Samrie Devin, director of human resources.

The school board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at district offices, 110 McDonald Drive.

