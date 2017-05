Lawrence High School, Free State 2017 scholarship winners

Every year, the Journal-World publishes a list of scholarship winners from Lawrence High School and Free State High School. Read on for this year's winners, as provided by the schools.

Lawrence High School

Alexia Anglin: Hastings College Athletic Scholarship, Hastings College Academic Scholarship

Alexander Arriaga-Flores: Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship, Oakland University Non-Resident Award & Recognition Award

Storm Auchenbach: University of Kansas Crimson and Blue Scholarship

Joshua Axlund: Debbie Green Memorial Scholarship, Susan Satriano Foundation Scholarship

Joshua Bell: David “Doc” Johnson Memorial Scholarship, Lawrence Business Exchange, RD Johnson Excavation Scholarship

Kameron Bell: Martin Luther King Jr., Award of Excellence, Travis E. Glass Scholarship

Andrew Berryman: Kansas State AVID Scholarship & Senior Day Raffle Prize

Madeline Bird: Antique Auto Club of America-Lawrence Region

Maxwell Briggs: Antique Auto Club of America-Lawrence Region

Kobe Buffalomeat: Illinois State University Athletic Scholarship

Cade Burghart: Community Blood Center Scholarship, Jon Blubaugh Scholarship, Troy Tate Memorial Wrestling Scholarship

Scott Cain: Ottawa University Academic and Athletic Scholarship

Meredith Chapple: Lynn Leban Journalism Award Scholarship

Tehreem Chaudhry: Debbie Green Memorial Scholarship

Brendan Connor: University of Kansas Rock Chalk Scholarship

Natalie Cote’: Elmore Family Scholarship, Kiwanian Guy Keeler, Speech & Drama Scholarship, Northwest Missouri State Distinguished Scholar Award, Forensics Scholarship, Bearcat Advantage Scholarship & Hubbart Aleta & Dean Scholarship



Ella Denson-Redding: Betty Dobbins Fine Arts Scholarship

Grace DiVilbiss: University of Kansas BFA Dance Scholarship

Crosby Dold: Cornell College Academic, Music & Theatre Scholarship

Brian Dominguez: Latino Exito Scholarship, Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship, Mildred G. Scott Memorial Scholarship, St. John’s Catholic Church Fiesta Scholarship

Devenn Douangphoxay: Gerald Vogel Memorial Scholarship

Carson Drake: Lions Pride PTO Scholarship

Skylar Drum: Reece Wright-Conklin Memorial Scholarship, University of Central Missouri Athletic & Academic Scholarship



Amelia Dunlap: University of Kansas Crimson & Blue Scholarship

Allie Fischer: Lawrence Educational Association Scholarship, Nathan Muggy Memorial Scholarship, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

Santino Gee: Bob & Pauline Johnson Scholarship, Jonell Williams Scholarship

Gavin Greenwood: Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship

Joseph Harms: Falcon Foundation Scholarship United States Air Force Academy Classified

Collin Harris: McCown Gordan LLC Scholarship, RD Johnson Excavation Scholarship

Carson Hawley: Full Sail University Creative Minds Scholarship

Madeleine Hayes: Margaret McReynolds Math Scholarship, Lewis & Clark College Faculty Scholarship, Lewis & Clark Endowed Scholarship

Maria Vanessa Hernandez: Lawrence Breakfast Optimist Club Jim Yowell Memorial Scholarship, Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship, Lawrence Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship



Cole Herrin: University of Nebraska-Omaha Midwest Exchange Program Scholarship

April Hodges: Pittsburg State Marching Band

Nicole House: Lawrence Hidden Valley Committee Merit Scholarship, Lawrence Sertoma Club Memorial Scholarship

Dalton Hurt: Robert Barr Lawrence Breakfast Optimist Memorial Scholarship

Brandon Jimenez: Preston Scheibler Memorial Scholarship

Sabrina Jones: Lawrence Medical Managers Scholarship

Lourdes Kalusha-Aguirre: Helyn Hawkins Memorial Scholarship, Lynn Leban Journalism Award, University of Kansas National Hispanic Scholar Award

Alexis Kriegh: Jayhawk Breakfast Rotary Scholarship, Lawrence P.E.O. Scholarship, League of Women Voters/Mabel Stucky Memorial Scholarship, Lions Pride PTO, Sarah Elbayoumy Scholarship, Washington & Lee General’s Scholarship

Noah Kucza: Carl Mibeck Scholarship, Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship

Pride Leggins: Pete Deiser Memorial Scholarship, Ron and Hortense Smith Scholarship

Olivia Lemus: “Most Inspirational” Cross Country Award, Central Bank of the Midwest Scholarship, St. John’s Catholic Church Fiesta Scholarship, Ottawa University Athletic Scholarship



Jordyn Leon: University of Kansas Crimson & Blue Scholarship, Coca-Cola Incoming Freshman Scholarship

Justin Leonard: Jack Dunn/Snap-On Tools/L.L.A.A. Toolbox Award

Ahnya Lewis: Lawrence Jaycees Gary Saathoff Memorial Scholarship, Martin Luther King Jr., Award of Excellence Scholarship, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Scholarship

Haixin Liu: First State Bank & Trust Scholarship

Margaret Lockwood: Harvey Mudd Scholarship

James Lynch: “Most Inspirational” Cross Country Award

Joseph Mandigo: Kahlyn E. Heine Memorial Scholarship, Lions Pride PTO Scholarship, California Polytechnic State University National Green & Gold Scholarship

Eleanor Matheis: University of Kansas KU Opportunity Scholarship

Madison McKinney: Leona Deiser Memorial Scholarship

Jazmyne McNair: Coe College Wilston James Diversity Leadership Scholarship, Boys & Girls Club State Youth of the Year Scholarship, Local Youth of the Year Scholarship, Regional Youth of the Year Participant Scholarship

Noah Mercer: David “Doc” Johnson Memorial Scholarship, Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship, Lions Pride PTO Scholarship, University of Kansas KU Engineering Expo Award



Spencer Monninger: Mary Gauthier 90th Birthday Scholarship

Trey Moore: Bill Self Assists Foundation Scholarship, Lions Pride PTO Scholarship

James Murry: Coffeyville Community College Red Raven Scholarship

MaKenna Norcross: Altrusa Memorial Scholarship

Benjamin Otte: Elmore Family Scholarship

Abby Parsons: KU Academic Scholarship

J.S. Peaches: Al Deiser Memorial Scholarship, Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship

Abigal Percich: John P. Saunders Memorial Scholarship

Garrett Prescott: Indiana Wesleyan University Wesleyan Scholarship



Jared Radford: Award for Excellence Scholarship

Julia Randolph: DECA Scholarship

James Reeder: Al Woolard Memorial Scholarship

Kate Rettig: Lynn Leban Journalism Award

Angel Ross: Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship

Michael Rubin: Lawrence Area Catbackers Scholarship, Kansas State AVID Scholarship, Kansas State Lawrence Alumni Scholarship



Cain Scott: Raymond & Virginia Vandapool Memorial Scholarship

Chandler Sells: Lawrence Alumnae Panhellenic Association Scholarship

Sharyn Serbet: Bill Self Assists Foundation Scholarship, Lawrence Educational Association Scholarship, University of Kansas Crimson and Blue Scholarship, Ronald McDonald Scholarship, Coca Cola Scholarship

Clara Severn: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Ruth Leverton Scholarship, Scarlet Scholarship

Jonathan Shackelford: Sterling College Athletic Scholarship

Bridget Smith: Lions Pride PTO Scholarship, Randy Weseman & Emprise Bank Leadership Scholarship, Villanova University Villanova Grant, PEO STAR Scholarship

Kara Smith: H.C. Stuart Memorial Scholarship, Baker University Music Scholarship, Academic Scholarship & Cultural Diversity Award

Jose Smokowski: Stan Roth Science Scholarship

Carli Stellwagon: Susan Satriano Foundation Scholarship

Reese Stellwagon: Susan Satriano Foundation Scholarship

Brandon Stogsdill: Arthur “Mike” Browning Memorial Scholarship, Erin Dayton Memorial Scholarship

Cameron Stussie: Jan Green Scholarship, Lawrence Civic Choir Scholarship, W. E. Harwood Music Scholarship, University of Nebraska-Lincoln George Beadle Scholarship, Glenn Korff School of Music Award, Husker Heritage Scholarship, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Honors Scholarship, McDonalds of Lawrence Scholarship, Kansas Elks Association Scholarship

Thomas Taber: Carol J.C. Church Scholarship, Baker University Academic, Football Manager & General Grant Scholarships

James Taylor: W.E. Harwood Music Scholarship, UMKC Conservators

Kameron Teehee: Haskell Award, Susan Satriano Foundation Scholarship

Abigail Treff: Del & Don Fambrough Memorial Scholarship

Meredith Von Feldt: Mike Medlen Scratch League Bowling Scholarship

Emily Walthall: Barbara Burnett Scholarship, Washburn University Academic Scholarship

Taylor Ward: Bill & Gunnar Zimmerman “Motivational Award”, Kansas City Art Institute Merit Scholarship, Scholastic Arts Award

Kaitlen White: Ottawa University Athletic Scholarship

Dominic Woolery: Jonell Williams Scholarship

Tatyana Younger: Lawrence Lions Alumni Association Scholarship

Free State High School

Natalie Adams-Menendez: Presidential Scholar Candidate, Kansas ACT Scholar, National Hispanic Achievement Scholarship Program, Kansas State Scholar, St. John’s Fiesta Scholarship, KSHSAA Citizenship Award

Cheyenne Anderson: Mei Mei Montgomery Memorial Scholarship, Mildred H. Scott Memorial Scholarship

Chris Anderson: Central Bank of the Midwest Scholarship

Claudia Anderson: Community Blood Center Scholarship, Multicultural Scholars Program – University of Kansas, Jayhawk – University of Kansas, Bloodstock – Community Blood Center

John Anderson: National Merit Commended Scholar, Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Grinnell College Founder’s Scholarship

Averie Beaty: Kansas State Scholar

Will Benkelman: KSHSAA Citizenship Award

Jarod Bennett: FAS Scholarship – University of Kansas, School of Engineering Scholarship – University of Kansas, Self Engineering Scholarship – Self Engineering

Elinor Birchfield: Kansas State Scholar, Traditions Scholarship – University of Kansas, Music Scholarship – University of Kanas School of Music

Zion Bowlin: Jayhawk Breakfast Rotary Club, Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year

Spencer Bowman: Out-of-State Achievement Scholarship – Oklahoma State University

Gretchen Boxberger: Honors Scholarship – Baker University, Presidential Scholarship – Baker University

Michael Braman: National Merit Scholars Semifinalist and Finalist, Kansas Governors Scholar, Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Gold Scholar Award – University of Minnesota, Twin Cities; National Scholarship – University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

Lauren Brittain: Kansas State Scholar, Deans Distinction Scholarship – Tulane University, Tulane Scholarship – Tulane University

Madison Bruhns: Aimee E. Ziegler Memorial Scholarship, Chantal Anderson Memorial Scholarship, Susan Satriano Scholarship

Daniel Bryant: Baseball Scholarship – Baker University

Simon Burdick: Kansas State Scholar, Webster Gold Scholarship – Webster University, Midwest Exchange Scholarship – Webster University

Diane Camarda: National Merit Commended Scholar, Kansas State Scholar

James Canada: Memorial Scholarship – Kansas State University

Andrew Cantrell: Out-of-State Achievement Scholarship – Oklahoma State University

Grant Capps: Baseball Athletic Scholarship – Sterling College

Andrea Chen: Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Chancellor Scholarship – University of Kansas, Business Leadership Program Scholarship – University of Kansas, Coca Cola Scholarship – University of Kansas

Erica Christensen: Kansas State Scholar, Jan Green Memorial Scholarship

Natalie Clarke: National Merit Commended Scholar, Kansas ACT Scholar, National Scholarship – University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

Kiran Cordes: NCAA Women’s Athletic Scholarship – Adams State University, Experience Colorado – Adams State University, Vice President’s Scholarship – Adams State University

Shannon Cordes: Dean’s Scholarship – Hesston College, Men’s Basketball Scholarship – Hesston College

Alex Craig: Academic Achievement Award – Pittsburg State University

Charlotte Crandall: National Merit Scholar Semifinalist and Finalist, Presidential Scholar Candidate, Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Perfect Test Score Scholarship, Dora Windes Zollman Scholarship – Smith College, STRIDE Scholarship – Smith College

Dallas Crittenden: Football Athletic Scholarship – William Jewell College

Mayah Daniels: Softball Athletic Scholarship – Highland Community College

Jenalee Dickson: Kansas State Scholar, Altrusa Memorial Scholarship, Steve Grant Scholar Athlete Scholarship, Kansas Honor Scholar, Medallion Scholarship – Kansas State University, First in Class Scholarship – Kansas State University, Kansas State Alumnae Club Association

Jay Dineen: Athletic Scholarship – University of Kansas

Finnian Dobbs: Kansas State Scholar, LFSHS Art Purchase

Cameron Edens: Kansas State Scholar, Bill Self’s Assists Scholarship, Chestnut STEM Scholarship, Lawrence Sertoma Club Memorial Scholarship, Foundation Plus Scholarship – Kansas State University

Dylan Edmonds: Jason Alldredge Memorial Scholarship

John Eldridge: Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Putnam Scholarship – Kansas State University

Jessica Ellebracht: Southwest Baptist University Board of Trustees Scholars Award, Church Related Vocation Scholarship – Southwest Baptist University, Church Matching Scholarship – Lawrence Heights Christian Church and Southwest Baptist University

Francisco Flores: Black Hills Energy Scholarship, National Hispanic Scholar – University of Kansas, Business Leadership Program – University of Kansas School of Business

Jackson Flynn: 90 percent In-State Tuition – University of Arkansas

Mackenzie Freeman: Kansas State Scholar, PEO Scholarship, Truity Credit Union Scholarship, Crimson and Blue Scholarship – University of Kansas

Aaron Funk: Athletic Scholarship – University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Payton Gannaway: Kansas State Scholar, Missouri Science and Technology University Trustees Scholarship, Missouri Science and Technology University’s University Scholarship, Missouri Science and Technology University Athletic Scholarship, Missouri Science and Technology University Academic Scholarship

Larissa Gaumer: Volleyball Athletic Scholarship: Pittsburg State University

Darby Gilliland: Kansas State Scholar

Jacob Gillespie: Non-Resident Tuition Scholarship – Truman State University, President’s Leadership Scholarship – Truman State University, Kansas Masonic Foundation Legacy Scholarship

Ryan Glogau: Band Scholarship – Washburn University, Music Scholarship – Washburn University, Freshmen Academic Scholarship – Washburn University

Nick Goertzen: Fairchild Scholarship – Kansas State University

Benjamin Gotto: National Merit Commended Scholar

Madeline Griem: Kansas ACT Scholar, Emporia State University Presidential Scholarship

John Parker Guyot: National Merit Commended Scholar, Kansas Governors Scholar, Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Presidential Scholarship – Purdue University

Sam Hambleton: Kansas State Scholar, Foundation Scholarship – Kansas State University

Raiyan Haq: Bill Self’s Assist Scholarship

Stephanie Haverkamp: FAS Scholarship – University of Kansas

Jasper Hawkins: Softball Athletic Scholarship – Park University, Hundley-Volker Scholarship – Park University

Harrison Heeb: Kansas State Scholar, Traditions Scholarship – University of Kansas, Dean’s Scholarship – University of Kansas, EELS Scholarship – University of Kansas

Katherin Herndon: New Arkansan Non-Resident Tuition Award Scholarship – University of Arkansas

Katelyn Hess: Lawrence Hidden Valley Committee Merit Scholarship, Music Talent Scholarship – Emporia State University, LFSHS Art Purchase

Naomi Hickman: Volleyball Athletic Scholarship – Creighton University

Mallory Hiebert: Baker Grant – Baker University, Federal Direct Subsidized Loan, Federal Direct Unsubsidized Loan, University Academic Award

Matthew Hill: Baseball Athletic Scholarship – Baker University, Presidential Scholarship – Baker University

Blake Hoffman: Fort Hays Scholarship – Fort Hays State University

Emily Hopkins: Emporia State University Presidential Scholarship

Chase Houk: Baker Athletic Academic Scholarship – Baker University, Presidential Scholarship – Baker University

Mariah Houston: Academic Scholarship – Loyola University New Orleans, Music Scholarship – Loyola University New Orleans

Caylee Irving: Barton Bound Scholarship – Barton County Community College

Yasmine Jakmouj: Kansas State Scholar, Lawrence Kiwanis Club Scholarship, Magis Award – Creighton University; Roman Shaffel, SJ Award – Creighton University; Division 2 Scholarship – Kansas Kiwanis Foundation

Alex Jimenez: Athletic (bowling)/Academic Scholarship – Newman University

Elijah Jost: Presidential Scholarship – Drake University, Fine Arts Scholarship (music) – Drake University

Jack Junge: Knapp Scholarship – Rockhurst University

Owen Kapfer: KU Pell Advantage – University of Kansas, KU Crimson and Blue – University of Kansas

Lilith Kenn: Lawrence Hidden Valley Committee Merit Scholarship, Coca-Cola Scholarship – University of Kansas, Crimson and Blue Scholarship – University of Kansas

Isabelle Krones: Heritage Merit Scholarship – Wichita State University, LFSHS Art Purchase

Christopher Landers: National Merit Commended Scholar, Kansas State Scholar

Katie Lane: Kansas State Scholar, National Merit Scholar Semifinalist and Finalist, Kansas ACT Scholar, Dale Dennis Excellence in Education, CI Moyer Scholarship – Kansas Kiwanis Foundation – Vanderbilt University

Paige Lawrence: National Merit Scholar Semifinalist and Finalist

Jaden Leffler: Academic Scholarship – Washburn University, Orchestra Scholarship – Washburn University

Ryan Leibold: Presidential Scholarship – Colorado State University

Jonathan Lesslie: National Merit Scholars Semifinalist and Finalist, Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, National Merit – University of Oklahoma, Ash Grove Cement Company Scholarship

Gabriel Lewis: LFSHS Art Purchase

Sydney Lin: Kansas State Scholar, University of Minnesota National Scholarship – University of Missouri

Zachary Lockwood: Kansas State Scholar, Morrison Scholarship – Wichita State University

Luke Longren: Tier 2 Scholarship – Fort Hays State University Honors College, KAMS Scholarship – Fort Hays State University Kansas Academy of Math and Science, Academic Opportunity Award – Fort Hays State University physics department, Lights and Sound Scholarship – Fort Hays State University theatre department

Hannah Malloy: Royal Blue Scholarship – University of Tulsa, Tuition Exchange Scholarship – University of Tulsa

Rachel Manweiler: Kansas State Scholar, Crimson and Blue Scholarship – University of Kansas

Alain Marquez: St. John’s Fiesta Scholarship

Danielle McEathron: Lawrence Civic Choir Scholarship, Lawrence Hidden Valley Committee Merit Scholarship, Ryan Walker Jazz Scholarship, Academic Scholarship – Washburn University, Betty Rea Barnett – Washburn University, Music Department – Washburn University

Jaycelyn McKinney: Academic Leadership Scholarship – Baker University, Academic Merit Scholarship – Baker University, Presidential Scholarship – Baker University

Alexandra McMillen: Creighton Academic Scholarship – Creighton University

Morgan McReynolds: Kansas State Scholar, Academic Honors Scholarship – Savannah College of Art & Design, Student Incentive Scholarship – Savannah College of Art and Design, Achievement Honors Scholarship – Savannah College of Art and Design

Sarah Mechem: National Merit Scholars Semifinalist and Finalist, Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, National Merit Finalist Scholarship – University of Kansas, Coca Cola Scholarship – University of Kansas

Mario Medina: Lawrence Region Antique Auto Club Scholarship

Cooper Moreano: Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Chancellor’s Scholarship – Texas Christian University

Jeanne Morris: Jayhawk Scholarship – University of Kansas, KU Pell Advantage – University of Kansas

Taylor Mosher: Kansas State Scholar, Foundation Plus Scholarship – Kansas State University, Gayle Foster Alumni Club Scholarship – Kansas State University

Carolyne Muriu: Lawrence Breakfast Optimist Jim Yowell Memorial Scholarship

Aubin Murphy: Lawrence Alumnae Pan Hellenic Association, Presidential Scholarship – Drake University

Natalie Myers: Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Merit and Tuition Scholarship – UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance

Madeline Nachtigal: Kansas State Scholar, Thresher Academic Scholarship – Bethel College, Thresher Music Scholarship – Bethel College, P. Hohmann Strings Scholarship – Bethel College, Legacy Scholarship – Bethel College, STEM Scholarship – Bethel College

Finnean Nesbitt-Daly: Modern Language Scholarship – Carthage College

Kalena Nichol: National Merit Commended Scholar, Kansas State Scholar

Makayla O’Brien: Rock Chalk Scholarship – University of Kansas, GI Bill – United States Air Force, H.U. Lee Regional Scholarship – H.U. Lee Memorial Foundation

Anna Olson: Kansas State Scholar

Caitlyn Ozaki: First State Bank Scholarship, Lawrence Medical Managers Scholarship

Branden Patterson: Academic-Athletic Scholarship – Baker University

Jacob Pavlyak: Kansas State Scholar

Abena Peasah: National Merit Scholars Semifinalist and Finalist, Kansas Governors Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Helyn Hawkins Memorial Scholarship, Stan Roth Science Scholarship

Jonah Pester: Kansas State Scholar, Crimson and Blue Scholarship – University of Kansas

Laura Phillips: Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar

Madison Piper: Basketball Athletic Scholarship – Santa Clara University

Matthew Pitts: Kansas State Scholar, Foundation Scholarship – Kansas State University

Sabrea Platz: National Merit Commended Scholar, Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Chancellor’s Scholarship – University of Kansas, Dean’s Scholarship – University of Kansas, Mechanical Engineering – University of Kansas, SELF Fellowship – University of Kansas, Masonic Grand Lodge of Kansas Scholarship – Masonic Lodge at Kansas, McDonald Business/Education Partnership Scholarship – McDonalds

Rowan Plinsky: Lawrence Education Association Scholarship, Academic Scholarship – Washburn University, 4-H Club Member – Lone Star 4-H Club

Hayden Ponzer: University Award – Fort Hays State University, Academic Opportunity Award – Fort Hays State University

Zoe Prather: University Scholarship – Missouri Science and Technology, Missouri Miner – Missouri Science and Technology, Darby Madison – Engineering Management – Missouri Science and Technology, Missouri Miner Out-of-State – Missouri Science and Technology, St. Louis Ahepa – St. Louis Ahepa Foundation

Ian Pultz-Earle: National Merit Scholar Semifinalist and Finalist, Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar

Laura Quackenbush: Academic Achievement Award – Pittsburg State University

Destiny Ragland: Elsie H. Randolph Scholarship, Multicultural Scholars Program – University of Kansas, AKA Book Scholarship – AKA Beta Oneiga Chapter

Liam Rausch: GI Bill – United States Marine Corps

Macie Reeb: Lawrence Jaycees-Gary Saathoff Memorial Scholarship

Michaela Reed: Kansas State Scholar, Jon Blubaugh Memorial Scholarship, Crimson and Blue Scholarship – University of Kansas

Jonathan Reimer: PSC – Tabor College

Delaney Rettele: Kansas State Scholar, Crimson and Blue Scholarship – University of Kansas

Edward Reyes: National Merit Commended Scholar, Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, SELF Fellows Program – University of Kansas, Chancellor’s Scholarship – University of Kansas, Dean’s Scholarship – University of Kansas, Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering Scholarship – University of Kansas

Drake Riner: Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Hawkeye Achievement Award – University of Iowa

Nathan Robbins: Preston Scheibler Memorial Scholarship

Erin Scherl: National Merit Scholars Semifinalist and Finalist, Kansas State Scholar, Kansas ACT Scholar, National Merit Finalist – University of Kansas, National Merit Finalist – Colgate – Palmolive

Jane Schinkel: National Merit Commended Scholar

Corey Schultz-Bever: Presidential Scholarship – Drake University

Hazel Scott: National Merit Scholar Semifinalist and Finalist, Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Randy Weseman and Emprise Bank Leadership Scholarship

Charles Sedlock: National Merit Commended Scholar, Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Business Leadership Scholarship – University of Kansas, Chancellor Scholarship – University of Kansas

Meredith Shaheed: National Merit Commended Scholar, Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Chancellor’s Scholarship – University of Kansas

Nicholas Sickels: Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Drake Presidential Scholarship – Drake University

Tarini Singh: National Merit Scholars Semifinalist, Presidential Scholar Candidate, Kansas Governors Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, National Merit Finalist – NMSQT

Dmitri Smith: Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar

Matthew Solcher: K-State Polytechnic Education Scholarship – Kansas State Polytechnic

Samantha Spencer: Kansas State Scholar, Dean’s Scholarship – DePaul University

Ella Spillman: Crimson and Blue Scholarship – University of Kansas

Carter Stacey: Simpson Honors Scholarship – Simpson College, Simpson Achievment Scholarship – Simpson College

Kylie Stancliffe: Kansas State Scholar, Lawrence Education Association Scholarship, Merit Based Scholarship – University of Arkansas

Dacia Starr: Brian Shirk Memorial Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship (softball) – Washburn University

Wyatt Stevens: Academic Scholarship – University of Mississippi

Abbie Stewart: LFSHS Art Purchase, Athletic Volleyball Scholarship – Cowley College

Nathan Strathman: Pe’re Marquette Scholarship – Marquette University

Sayuz Thapa: National Merit Scholar Semifinalist and Finalist, Presidential Scholar Candidate, Kansas ACT Scholar, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities Scholarship

Reese Todd: John K. Bork Memorial Wrestling Scholarship

Nicholas Toulouse: Presidential Scholarship – Central College of Pella, Iowa; Trustee Scholarship – Central College of Pella, Iowa; Business Horizon Scholarship – Central College of Pella, Iowa

Madison Urish: Rock Chalk – University of Kansas

Haley Van Vleck: President’s Scholar – Colorado State University, Honors Scholar – Colorado State University

Emily Venters: NCAA Division 1 Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field Scholarship – Boise State University, GEM Scholarship – Boise State University

Sydney Vogelsang: Dean’s Scholarship – Colorado State University, Creighton University Founders Award – Creighton University

Hoang Vu: Colgate Grant – Colgate University

Josh Waisner: Chancellor’s Scholar Award: University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Nursing and Health Sciences

Ashlee Walker: Merit Scholarship – School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Jialun Wang: National Merit Scholar Semifinalist and Finalist, Kansas State Scholar

Lane Weis: National Merit Scholar Semifinalist and Finalist, Presidential Scholar Candidate, Kansas ACT Scholar

Adelaide Wendel: National Merit Scholar Semifinalist and Finalist, Presidential Scholar Candidate, Kansas ACT Scholar

Chandler Wiggins: Travis Glass Memorial Scholarship

Matthew Wilkus: Athletic Grant – Morningside College of Sioux City, Iowa; Achievement Award – Morningside College of Sioux City, Iowa; Dean’s Scholarship – Morningside College of Sioux City, Iowa

Abigail Williams: Kansas State Scholar, Presidential Scholarship – University of Colorado-Boulder

Tyler Winsor: St. John’s Fiesta Scholarship

Claire Yackley: Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Putnam Scholarship – Kansas State University, Kansas Kiwanis Scholarship, LFSHS Art Purchase

Calvin Yost-Wolff: National Merit Scholars Semifinalist and Finalist, Kansas Governors Scholar, Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, National Merit Scholarship

Abigail Zenger: Kansas State Scholar

Cailyn Zicker: Kansas ACT Scholar, Kansas State Scholar, Lawrence Memorial Hospital Auxiliary

Laura Zollner: Kansas State Scholar, Kansas ACT Scholar

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.