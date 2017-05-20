Baker Class of 2017 to graduate Sunday

Baker University’s 2017 commencement will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at the George F. Collins Sports and Convention Center on the Baldwin City campus.

The day’s activities will begin with a baccalaureate worship at 10:45 a.m. at Baldwin First United Methodist Church, Eighth and Chapel streets, led by university minister the Rev. Kevin Hopkins.

The guest speaker for the undergraduate ceremony will be Tricia Stewart Shiu, a 1987 Baker graduate. An author and speaker, her young adult, science fiction novel “Iron Shinto” was named best young adult fiction at the DIY Book Festival and earned honorable mention in the young adult category at London and New York book festivals.

