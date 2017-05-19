Four people reportedly hit by vehicle on 23rd Street

Lawrence police are investigating after four people were reportedly hit by a pickup truck in the 900 block of West 23rd Street early Friday morning.

Police and fire-medical crews were dispatched at 12:54 a.m. on a reported hit-and-run. Radio traffic indicated a silver pickup truck hit several people and then continued driving eastbound on West 23rd Street.

Fire-medical units at the scene reported two people with critical injuries, one with serious injuries, and one person with minor injuries.

As of about 1:15 a.m. several ambulances were on the scene and were beginning to transport the injured to area trauma centers.

Police have closed all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane on 23rd Street between Alabama and Louisiana streets as they investigate the crash. UPDATE: As of about 1:50 a.m. police had opened one westbound lane to traffic, but all eastbound lanes on 23rd Street remained closed.

Check back with this report and the Lawrence Journal-World for updates.

