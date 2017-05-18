Tornado outbreak predicted in Kansas, Oklahoma

— Forecasters are predicting a tornado outbreak in parts of the Southern Plains on Thursday, the latest in a stormy week that has raked the country's midsection and left two people dead.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, is classifying Thursday's storm chances as high risk in parts of Oklahoma and Kansas — the most severe risk category. The forecast bull's-eye of the storm includes Wichita, Kansas, and rural areas of southern Kansas and western Oklahoma.

Forecasters say the storms could bring "strong long-track tornadoes" in central and southern Kansas into western Oklahoma along with baseball-sized hail. More storms are possible later in the day in the lower Great Lakes region.

Storms have battered Southern Plains and Midwestern states all week, with deaths reported Tuesday in Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

SEVERE WEATHER LIKELY THIS EVENING: These storms will be capable of Tornadoes (possibly strong), Large Hail, Strong Winds & flooding. #kswx pic.twitter.com/WPTHke8X8k — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) May 18, 2017 None by NWS Topeka

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.