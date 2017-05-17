Baldwin City Council approves zoning classification with eye to innovative development

The Baldwin City Council approved Tuesday a new zoning classification meant to encourage innovative development.

Ed Courton, Baldwin City community development director, said Planned Unit Development was a common municipal development tool. A PUD allows the city to relax some zoning regulations on a development in return for the developer adding innovative features to a project that benefit the city.

The process starts with the developer meeting with city staff to demonstrate that a proposed project is a fit for PUD zoning. That could mean a plan to reduce residential lots sizes or setbacks within a subdivision so that green space could be preserved or walking trails included in the project area, Courton said. A plan to simply reduce lot sizes to increase the number of homes in a subdivision would not meet the PUD standards, he said.

As with regular rezoning requests, the PUD process requires a public hearing on all proposals. Developers would submit a conceptual plan for PUD zoning, which requires approval of the Baldwin City Planning Commission and Baldwin City Council.

Approval of the conceptual plan grants the applicant PUD zoning for a project. Before actual construction could start, the project developer would have to submit a development plan to the Baldwin City Development Department for review and approval.

In other business, the City Council approved ordinances updating the fee for residents who request their water meters be tested for accuracy and establishing such a fee for electric meters. The ordinances place the meter-testing charges among the city’s schedule fees, which are updated annually. Both fees, which must be deposited before a test, will be $75 for this year. Should a third-party testing firm find meters to be more than 5 perfect in error, the fee would be returned to residents.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.