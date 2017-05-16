KU names new vice provost of diversity and equity

A professor who has been acting vice provost of diversity and equity at the University of Kansas will permanently fill the role, KU announced Tuesday.

Jennifer Hamer, who has been at KU since 2012, has appointments in the departments of American studies and African and African-American studies. She became chair of American studies in 2014 and was named to the newly created position of associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences in 2016.

“Dr. Hamer is someone willing to do the hard work of challenging those in power to think differently, more broadly, and of convincing more members of our community to embrace efforts that improve inclusion and KU’s climate,” KU Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Neeli Bendapudi said, in KU’s announcement.

Hamer will be tasked with monitoring and evaluating progress toward diversity and inclusion goals, working with standing and ad hoc committees, facilitating diversity related activities and providing “crisis management leadership and support related to diversity, equity and inclusion matters on the Lawrence and Edwards campuses,” according to KU. She will supervise the Office of Multicultural Affairs, the Emily Taylor Center for Women & Gender Equity, and the Multicultural Scholars Program.

Former vice provost for diversity and equity, E. Nathan Thomas, left KU in February. He had held the position since 2014.

Bendapudi said at the time that the search for his replacement would be internal and that being a tenured faculty member — as suggested in KU’s April 2016 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Group report — would be a requirement.

Hamer has been involved in a number of diversity efforts, through her academic work and on the KU campus.

“I am excited about the opportunities ahead, not simply for myself, but more for the university community,” Hamer said, in KU’s announcement. “We have a chance to tackle some very important work that can positively impact everyone on the KU campus. We know that there can be vast differences in the Jayhawk experience depending on one’s background, and we also know there are actions we can take to make that experience more equitable and meaningful for all.”

