Baldwin City school board unanimously denies tax increase to finance community center

The Baldwin City school board voted 5-0 Tuesday to deny the Baldwin City Recreation Commission’s request for 1 mill of added property tax authority needed to help finance a community center.

Before voting, board members Chad Christie and Nick Harris said they couldn’t support approving the additional mill because of its unpopularity with those who had contacted them about the issue. Harris said 60 percent of those who had spoken to, called, texted or emailed him in the past month opposed the tax increase. Christie said 80 percent of those who contacted him opposed the measure.

The added tax authority would have provided $75,000 a year for 25 years to help retire a $3.95 million bond issue to build the center. A proposed half-cent Baldwin City sales tax would provide $202,000 annually to retire the debt. Last month, the Baldwin City Council scheduled an Aug. 1 referendum on the half-cent sales tax.

Plans for the building were scaled back since the school board refused to approved a BCRC request for a 2.75 mill levy increase in November. Gone from the plans shared Tuesday were a indoor swimming pool and a second basketball court.

The school board already has agreed to provide land northwest of Baldwin High School for the center.

Harris said the board’s vote Tuesday didn’t necessarily end its consideration of the issue. The BCRC was free to request added mill levy authority at any time, he said.

The unpopularity Christie and Harris noted was reflected in public comments to the board before the vote. Seven of the 11 speakers addressing the board opposed the added authority.

“The mill levy is nothing but a rat hole to take your money” said Richard Brown, of rural Baldwin City. “Enough is enough. We can’t keep raising taxes.”

Brown asked why the school board was making a decision on a BCRC facility. The answer was that sometime in the past, the BCRC board, with no taxing authority of its own, asked the school district to “collect its money,” Harris said.

Gretchen Brumm was among those questioning the timing of the request.

“With you not knowing what is coming out of Topeka, I don’t think this is the time to think about a recreation center,” she said. “I’d rather see the money go to students and teachers. If my property taxes are going to go up, I want it to go to schools.”

Those speaking in favor of the mill levy increase said the center would be a community resource. BCRC director Steve Friend said it would be a place for seniors, families and children and would allow the BCRC to expand programming, he said.

Erik Bailey said the center would be most beneficial to the junior high school students he teaches. They need a constructive place to spend time after school and don’t have the ability to drive to Rock Chalk Park or other recreation centers in Lawrence, he said. There were limited opportunities to use district indoor courts during the school year because of their use by school sports teams, he said.

Board member Ivan Huntoon said he and the patrons he talked to also were concerned about the availability of the center to all students and not just those who could afford to pay fees. He suggested Friend more fully explain a scholarship program for those unable to afford fees should the request come back to the board.

The meeting was the last for board member Nicole Tiller, who is moving out of the district. The board approved publishing notice of the vacancy in the Journal-World. With that publication, interested parties will have 15 days to apply for the seat. Its four-year term expires in December.

