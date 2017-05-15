Archive for Monday, May 15, 2017

Sexual assault reported in Lawrence; police investigating

By Conrad Swanson

May 15, 2017

Police are investigating a sex crime that was reported early Sunday.

The crime was reported to police at 7:16 a.m., according to the Lawrence Police Department's daily activity logs.

In a memo to the city, Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads classified the incident as a sexual assault and said the matter was under investigation.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests listed in the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs matched the reported incident.

