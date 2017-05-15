Latest Douglas County court filings for May 15, 2017

Marriage and divorce filings were not available.

Bankruptcies

Dwight Anderson Martin, III and Lisa Marie Martin, 3432 Ellie Lane, Lawrence.

Daniel Louis Schuckman, 3011 University Drive, Lawrence.

Julie Kathryn Horner, 1218 Spruce St., Eudora.

Quinton Robert Parks, 2352 N. 1200th Road, Eudora.

Michael John McDonough and Kimberly Dawn McDonough, 2641 Manor Drive, Lawrence.

Chad Tatum Elliott, 908 Eagle Ridge Drive, Baldwin City.

Rebecca Diane Lutz, 2402 Surrey Drive, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

June 1, 2017

Crystol Lucas, 2504 Bonanza St., Lawrence. Judgment: $90,472.

June 8, 2017

Janeen James, 3534 Morning Dove Circle, Lawrence. Judgment: $131,008.

