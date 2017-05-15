Fraternizing with an officer: Long-married Navy veterans to embark on honor flight to Washington, D.C.

Frank Day joined the United States Navy to see the world. Instead, they sent the young man from Georgia to the desert, he laughs.

At first, the Navy wanted to send Day to San Diego for his training as a corpsman. But from what he knew of California, that was the last place he wanted to be.

"I said 'No, that's the black hole of California,'" Day said.

Next on the list was Corona, Calif., perhaps a couple of hours north of San Diego and a good deal inland.

"I knew it wasn't San Diego, so I said 'Yes, send me to Corona,'" Day said.

Soon, Day will be taking another military-related trip, and it won’t involve a desert. Day will be taking part in a special flight to Washington, D.C., to see war memorials and other patriotic sites.

Day will be one of about 100 veterans on the trip, and one of them will be the woman he met thanks to Corona.

In Corona, Day, an enlisted man, met Ensign Edna Lorentzen, a commissioned officer and his boss. At the time, Lorentzen was a Navy nurse who rotated between their hospital's eight floors.

Quickly, the southerner hit it off with the young woman from just outside of Carthage, Mo.

"She was pretty, she smelled good, she was starched," Frank said. "We would put notes in the daggum narcotics drawer because we were the only ones with the keys."

"We really weren't supposed to fraternize," Edna said of their respective ranks, while ruffling her brow.

Now, the two have been married for more than 60 years. Frank, 83, sits on his red leather chair, laughing at old family stories while Edna, 85, shakes her head from her seat on the couch, allowing for a slight smile.

The two Navy veterans are excited to embark on their new journey later this month.

The flight is provided through the Honor Flight Network of Kansas City, said Board President Erin Winstead. The group takes anywhere from one to five groups each year, depending on funding.

This year, Honor Flight will take two trips from the Kansas City area to D.C., Winstead said. More than 100 veterans should be in attendance.

Once the flights touch down, the veterans will be escorted, many in wheelchairs, to a number of monuments and landmarks around the city.

Frank said he fully expects to weep like a baby when he lays his eyes upon Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as well as the Lincoln Memorial and the Vietnam Memorial.

"I'm going to blubber like an old fool," he said.

Frank wears his emotions on his sleeve a bit more than his wife. He's quick with a laugh and to shake his fist in simulated anger when he tells an aggravating story.

And it's not just Frank who will likely become emotional during the honor flight, Winstead said. After dozens of trips, she's still moved when the trumpets blow taps, and during the veterans' welcome reception.

"It truly is one of the most inspiring things that I've been a part of," she said of the honor flight program.

Those who usher the veterans around town, called guardians, are often family members or friends, Winstead said. For them, the trip is also enlightening.

"It's an amazing time for everybody," she said. "For many family members, it's the first time that they have ever heard their dad or their mom talk about the war or their experiences. It opens up a line of experiences that has been closed all of their lives.”

Each honor flight trip can cost as much as $80,000 in total, Winstead said. Veterans are not allowed to pay their own way, though the guardians do. The Honor Flight Network is constantly working to raise funds for the trips so they can fly as many veterans to D.C. as possible.

One person who is not expecting tears on the trip is Edna. Well, she expects her husband to shed some, but she said all these years later, her training as a nurse to remain stoic in uncertain times remains with her.

"You see lots of bad things, and you'd like to cry, but you can't," she said.

Frank laughs.

"I'm from Georgia, you've got to cry," he said.

The couple moved to Lawrence in the late '50s so Frank could study psychology at the University of Kansas. In the meantime, Edna worked at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

"That was when it was just a little building with a fish pond out front," she said.

After LMH, Edna went to work for a doctor in town. There she stayed until she retired.

Frank has worked all around the state of Kansas and in Lawrence. For years, he worked in the food industry, which took him all over the state. In Lawrence, he's spent time as a crossing guard and recording his voice, reading to those who can't see.

But through all their adventures, which include two daughters and four granddaughters, the Days have yet to explore Washington, D.C. It's something Frank can't wait to do.

"All my life I've seen the Lincoln Memorial in pictures and movies," he said. "You can tell me all about it, but I'd rather see it."

As someone who still stops what he's doing and stands whenever the American flag goes by, Frank said the upcoming honor flight is important to him.

Winstead said that sense of national pride is something the honor flights help to spread, especially amongst the guardians in attendance.

"For our youth, it instills in them a sense of patriotism and helps them to appreciate the freedoms that they have," she said. "And the veterans, many of them did not get a huge welcome home, and they went back to their daily lives. They were never really honored for their service."

This is their chance to be honored, Winstead said.

