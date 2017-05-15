Today's news

Central Kansas man dies from virulent form of meningitis

By Associated Press

May 15, 2017

Advertisement

TOPEKA — Health officials are investigating a central Kansas man's death from a virulent form of meningitis.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in a news release that laboratory tests have confirmed that the death was the result of meningococcal meningitis, an acute infection of the bloodstream caused by a bacteria known as Neisseria meningitides.

Health officials are working to identify people exposed to the man, who was from Barton County. The bacteria can be spread through close contact — such as sharing a drinking glass, kissing or living in close quarters — with an infected person.

Symptoms include fever, intense headache and stiff neck.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Set'em Up Jacks Burger Monday! All burgers half price · All day long

Henry T's Bar & Grill Anniversary Week: 2-for-1 Burgers · Chicken, pork, turkey or spicy black bean with ...

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail