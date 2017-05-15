Central Kansas man dies from virulent form of meningitis

— Health officials are investigating a central Kansas man's death from a virulent form of meningitis.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in a news release that laboratory tests have confirmed that the death was the result of meningococcal meningitis, an acute infection of the bloodstream caused by a bacteria known as Neisseria meningitides.

Health officials are working to identify people exposed to the man, who was from Barton County. The bacteria can be spread through close contact — such as sharing a drinking glass, kissing or living in close quarters — with an infected person.

Symptoms include fever, intense headache and stiff neck.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.