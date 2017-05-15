Candidates file for Baldwin City, Eudora offices, but still scarce overall

An incumbent Eudora school board member and a challenger for the Baldwin City Council filed last week for this year’s city and school board elections.

Joseph Hurla filed Friday for another four years on the Eudora school board. Hurla, who is one of three founding partners of the energy auditing firm 360 Energy, was first appointed to the board to fill two years of an unexpired position before winning re-election to the board in 2013.

He was seeking another term to continue the positive momentum the district has enjoyed the last 15 years and during his time on the board, Hurla said.

“I don’t have a specific agenda I want to promote,” he said. “I don’t have a platform other than continuing and expanding on what we’re doing. We’re moving in the right direction. There’s great opportunities in Eudora.”

Hurla and his wife, Shanda, have four boys, the youngest of whom will enter preschool in the next school year.

“One of the things the board is definitely excited about is the expansion of early childhood offerings with five pre-kindergarten classrooms in West Elementary,” he said. “That will be the first time in about six years we will have classrooms operational in that building. We’re doing that as we’re starting to butt up against capacity at Eudora Elementary.”

With signs developers are starting to show interest again in Eudora, growth and its effect on district space needs would be something the board had to monitor closely, Hurla said. Another constant concern was the district’s budget, he said.

“Hopefully, we’ll get some participation from Topeka on that,” he said.

Eudora school board positions are all elected at-large. This year, that means the three candidates getting the most votes in the November general election will be elected to the board. To date, Hurla and fellow incumbent Michael Kelso are the only candidates to file. The term of board member Eric Votaw also expires this year.

The Baldwin City Council got its first official candidate when Susan Pitts filed Thursday for one of two at-large seats on the ballot this year. She could not be reached for comment Monday.

Baldwin City Mayor Marilyn Pearse’s four-year term expires this year. There have been no filings for that position, either.

The filing deadline for this year’s city and school board elections is noon June 1. At this time, there have not been enough filings to fill the expiring teams on the city governing bodies in Baldwin City, Eudora or Lecompton, or the communities’ respective school boards.

Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew said that was not unusual.

“Usually with city and school board, the filings happen in the last few weeks,” he said.

In 2015, the Legislature changed state statute to schedule city and school board elections for an August primary and November general election. Shew said August primaries for any contests in Baldwin City, Eudora and Lecompton shouldn’t be expected. There hasn’t be a city/school board primary in any of the communities since the Legislature changed the number of candidate filings needed to mandate a primary. Primaries now are only required when more than three times the number of candidates plus one file for an office, he said. That would require, for example, at least seven candidates to file for the two expiring Baldwin City Council seats to mandate a primary.



The lone exception to that rule in Douglas County is the Lawrence City Commission, Shew said. The city of Lawrence passed a home-rule ordinance to keep the old primary threshold of more than two times the number of candidates plus one per position, he said.

