Baldwin City Recreation Commission to have open house on proposed community center

The Baldwin City Recreation Commission will have an open house on the latest plans for a community center from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Baldwin Junior High School Performing Arts Center.

BCRC board members and staff will be on hand to answer questions about the latest community center plans and proposed financing.

The Baldwin City school board will meet immediately after the open house, starting at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center for consideration of the BCRC board’s request for an additional 1 mill of added taxing authority. The 1 mill would help finance the $3.95 million community center with a proposed Baldwin City half-cent sales tax. Residents will vote on the sales tax increase in an Aug. 1 referendum.

