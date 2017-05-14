2 gorillas to leave Wichita’s zoo

— Two gorillas that had been the first to arrive at a zoo in Wichita, Kansas, 13 years ago are headed to warmer climes in Florida.

The Sedgwick County Zoo says primate brothers Shango and Barney will be leaving next Friday for the Miami zoo, giving the Kansas zoo more space for its growing gorilla population that will number nine.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shango and 23-year-old Barney came to the Sedgwick County Zoo in 2004.

