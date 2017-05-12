Lawrence woman suffers serious injuries in three-vehicle crash in Douglas County

A 70-year-old Lawrence woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday morning in Douglas County, deputies say.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Barbara Braddy, who was westbound on North 1100 Road in a Hyundai Sonata, stopped for a stop sign at the intersection of East 1500 Road, Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kristen Dymacek said in an emailed response to questions.

The intersection is southeast of Lawrence.

Though she stopped, Braddy then pulled out into traffic, Dymacek said, and was hit by a Dodge 2500 truck, which was southbound along East 1500 Road.

After the first collision, Braddy's Hyundai hit a Chevy 1500 truck, which was stopped at the sign in North 1100 Road's eastbound lane, Dymacek said.

Braddy suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to the University of Kansas hospital, Dymacek said. She had been wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

Dymacek said she was not immediately sure if the other two drivers were wearing their seat belts, but they either suffered no injuries or minor injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.