Lawrence City Commission agenda set for May 16 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 05/09/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions:

• Approve all claims.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items:

a) Approve the purchase of 3,500 tons of de-icing salt from Central Salt, in the amount of $153,965 ($43.99 per ton), utilizing Douglas County’s Cooperative Bid No. 17-F-0013.

b) Award Bid No. 1736, Project No. UT1513 - Naismith Drive and Crescent Road Street, Sidewalk, Storm Sewer and Sanitary Sewer Improvements to Freeman Concrete Construction, in the amount of $669,031, and authorize the City Manager to execute the construction contract.

• Adopt on first reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9356, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Friday, August 11, 2017 and Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. in the 100 block of E. 8th Street for the Sandbar “birthday bash” block party event.

b) Ordinance No. 9357, establishing no parking on both sides of George Williams Way, from 6th Street north to Rock Chalk Parkway (private street) and establishing no parking on both sides of Rock Chalk Drive from George Williams Way to E. 902 Road.

• Adopt the following resolutions:

a) Resolution No. 7205, authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Bonds in the amount of $400,000 for Project No. PW1619 – 2016/2017 Traffic Calming (CIP# PW17E8).

b) Resolution No. 7207, establishing Tuesday, June 6, 2017, for a public hearing on the creation of a benefit district for the construction of Queens Road and the signalization of the intersection at 6th Street and Queens Road.

• Accept vacation of easement and dedication of right-of-way associated with the Mercato Final Plat, PF-17-00182, located at 6200 W. 6th Street. Submitted by Landplan Engineering, for Kentucky Place LC, JDS Kansas LC, Venture Properties Inc., Tat Land Holding Co LC, Sojac Land Company LC, Scotsdale Properties LC, property owners of record.

• Approve Second Amendment to Cooperation Agreement between the City of Lawrence, Kansas, and the University of Kansas in association with providing enhanced notice to surrounding property owners for projects within 150 feet of the University’s boundary as identified in the agreement.

• Approve rezoning, Z-17-00087, approximately .52 acre from RM12 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District and RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District to CS (Strip Commercial) District, located at 508 Michigan. Submitted by The Johnson Group, for Jesson S. Ross, property owner of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9355, rezoning (Z-17-00087) approximately .52 acre from RM12 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District and RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District to CS (Strip Commercial) District, located at 508 Michigan. (PC Item 4; approved 10-0 on 4/24/17)

• Approve rezoning, Z-17-00083, approximately .464 acre from RSO (Single-Dwelling Residential-Office) District to RM32 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, located at 1816 and 1822 W. 24th Street. Submitted by Paul Werner Architects, for Cherry Hill Properties LLC, property owner of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9354, rezoning (Z-17-00083) approximately .464 acre from RSO (Single-Dwelling Residential-Office) District to RM32 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, located at 1816 and 1822 W. 24th Street. (PC Item 6; approved 10-0 on 4/24/17)

• Accept vacation of utility easement and dedication of new utility easement associated with Final Plat, PF-17-00161, for Alvamar Inc. One Addition No. 2. Submitted by Paul Werner Architects, for Eagle 1968 and Alvamar Apartments LC, property owners of record.

• Adopt the 2017 Action Plan and Investment Summary of the 2013-2017 Consolidated Plan, and adopt Resolution No. 7204, authorizing the Mayor to execute the agreements for the 2017 CDBG and HOME programs.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Receive draft Ordinance No. 9324 pertaining to a Community Police Review Board.

Action: Direct staff as appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing regarding blighted conditions of the property located at 2719 Rawhide Lane, and consider adopting Resolution No. 7206, requiring the property owner to abate the property within 20 days of adoption and further directs the City to abate the violations if the property owner fails to abate as ordered.

Action: Conduct public hearing. Adopt Resolution No. 7206, requiring the property owner to abate the cited Property Maintenance Code violations within 20 days of adoption and directing the City to abate the violations if the property owner fails to abate as ordered, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing regarding a drinking establishment license for Sully and Hanks, located 602 W. 9th Street.

Action: Conduct public hearing. Find that the proximity of the sale of alcohol is not adverse to the public welfare or safety and grant a distance limitation waiver and approve the drinking establishment license, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing regarding distance limitation waiver request for the “2017 Live on Mass” event to be held Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street. Consider adopting Ordinance No. 9358, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way during the event, and consider approving a Street Event Permit and a Special Event Permit (SE-17-00151) for the event.

Action: Conduct public hearing. Find that the proximity of the temporary sale of alcoholic liquor for the event is not adverse to the public welfare or safety and a grant distance limitation waiver. Adopt on first reading Ordinance No. 9358, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Saturday, June 24, 2017 in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street, and approve a Street Event Permit and a Special Event Permit (SE-17-00151) for the event, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing regarding distance limitation waiver request for the “2017 Live on Mass” event to be held Sunday, July 2, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street. Consider adopting Ordinance No. 9348, allowing for the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way during the event, and consider approving a Street Event Permit and a Special Event Permit (SE-17-00150) for the event.

Action: Conduct public hearing. Find that the proximity of the temporary sale of alcoholic liquor for the event is not adverse to the public welfare or safety and a grant distance limitation waiver. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9348, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Sunday, July 2, 2017 in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street, and approve a Street Event Permit and a Special Event Permit (SE-17-00150) for the event, if appropriate.

• Consider a Comprehensive Plan Amendment, CPA-17-00135, to Horizon 2020, Chapter 7, to amend the boundary of the Oread West Research Park, related to rezonings Z-17-00079 and Z-17-00080 for the undeveloped properties north of Legends Drive and in the 1100 block of Biltmore Drive and Research Park Drive. Submitted by BG Consultants. (PC Item 5A; approved 7-3 on 4/24/17) Commissioners will need to declare Ex Parte Communications.

Action: Approve the Comprehensive Plan Amendment (CPA-17-00135) to amend the boundary of the Oread West Research Park, and direct staff to draft ordinance, if appropriate.

• Consider a request to rezone, Z-17-00079, approximately 25.4 acres from IBP (Industrial/Business Park) District to RS7 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District, located in the 1100 Block of Biltmore Drive and Research Park Drive. Submitted by BG Consultants, for WE1929, LLC, property owner of record. (PC Item 5B; approved 7-3 on 4/24/17) Commissioners will need to declare Ex Parte Communications. A protest petition was not submitted for this application.

Action: Approve rezoning (Z-17-00079) 25.4 acres from IBP to RS7 located in the 1100 Block of Biltmore Drive and Research Park Drive, and direct staff to draft ordinance, if appropriate.

• Consider a request to rezone, Z-17-00080, approximately 10 acres from IBP (Industrial/Business Park) District to RM12D (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, located in the 1100 Block of Biltmore Drive and Research Park Drive. Submitted by BG Consultants, for WE1929, LLC, property owner of record. (PC Item 5C; approved 7-3 on 4/24/17) Commissioners will need to declare Ex Parte Communications. A protest petition was not submitted for this application.

Action: Approve rezoning (Z-17-00079) 10 acres from IBP to RM12D located in the 1100 Block of Biltmore Drive and Research Park Drive, and direct staff to draft ordinance, if appropriate.

• Consider authorizing the City Manager to execute a Professional Services Agreement with a firm to conduct a Transit Center Location Analysis.

Action: Authorize the City Manager to execute Professional Services Agreement to conduct a Transit Center Location Analysis, if appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, 6 E. Sixth St.

