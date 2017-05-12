Kansas lawmaker cites Parkinson’s in announcing resignation

— A south-central Kansas lawmaker is giving up his state House seat at the end of the month because he suffers from Parkinson's Disease.

Republican Rep. Pete DeGraaf of Mulvane said in announcing his resignation Friday that he doesn't have tremors or other visible systems of Parkinson's. But he says the nervous-system disorder has taken a toll on him and his family.

DeGraaf is director of a financial services ministry. He has served in the House since Republicans in his Wichita-area district appointed him to fill a vacancy in May 2008.

He is chairman of the House Government, Technology and Security Committee and a member of the Veterans and Military Committee. He is a former Air Force helicopter pilot.

DeGraaf publicly disclosed his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2015.

