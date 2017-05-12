Kansas City man arrested after police chase ends near New York Elementary School

A Kansas City, Mo., man suspected of multiple crimes is accused of running from police Thursday afternoon in an incident that ended near New York Elementary School in Lawrence.

George Anthony Clark, 31, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 900 block of East Ninth Street on suspicion of fleeing, driving while suspended, transporting an open container, interference, criminal damage to property, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and three counts of domestic battery, according to the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs.

Around 5:30 p.m. officers investigating a reported domestic battery in East Lawrence found the suspect, Clark, parked alongside a street in the area.

Clark fled the scene, police say, drove around the block and came to a stop near the closed gate of the elementary school at 936 New York St.

The gate, which was locked, opens to a playground. Children and adults were in the area at the time, police say.

Clark reportedly bumped the gate with the car, then surrendered and was arrested.

Clark is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail without bond.

Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in an email that police submitted an affidavit to the Douglas County District Attorney's Office for possible criminal charges.

Because the case is now in the hands of the district attorney, Rhoads declined to offer additional details.

