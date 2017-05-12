Today's news

Causes of 2 recent apartment fires unknown, but not suspicious, investigators say

A fire in an apartment complex at 521 Minnesota St. on Monday night left one person hospitalized and the building seriously damaged, said Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Division Chief James King.

Conrad Swanson . Enlarge photo.

A fire in an apartment complex at 521 Minnesota St. on Monday night left one person hospitalized and the building seriously damaged, said Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Division Chief James King.

By Conrad Swanson

May 12, 2017

Advertisement

The causes of two recent fires that forced several families from their apartments remain unknown, but investigators say foul play is not suspected.

The first fire was reported at 8:24 p.m. on Sunday in an apartment complex at 1904 W. 24th St., Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Division Chief Eve Tolefree said in a release on Monday. The flames were under control by 9:13 p.m. and one building resident was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Residents of five apartments were displaced by the fire, Tolefree said. A cat was also rescued from the flames.

The second fire was reported at 10:48 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex at 521 Minnesota St., Div. Chief James King said. Two complex residents were driven by ambulance to LMH. The pair, a man and a woman, lived in separate apartments within the building.

One of the two injured people was admitted to LMH with nonlife-threatening injuries and the other was released, King said. He could not recall which of the two residents was hospitalized.

The Minnesota Street fire was reported under control by around 11:30 p.m., Tolefree said in a second news release. No firefighters were injured.

The entire Minnesota Street complex has four apartments, though at least one was uninhabited. The remaining residents were displaced by the fire.

On Friday, King said the two fires remain under investigation.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...