Causes of 2 recent apartment fires unknown, but not suspicious, investigators say

The causes of two recent fires that forced several families from their apartments remain unknown, but investigators say foul play is not suspected.

The first fire was reported at 8:24 p.m. on Sunday in an apartment complex at 1904 W. 24th St., Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Division Chief Eve Tolefree said in a release on Monday. The flames were under control by 9:13 p.m. and one building resident was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Residents of five apartments were displaced by the fire, Tolefree said. A cat was also rescued from the flames.

The second fire was reported at 10:48 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex at 521 Minnesota St., Div. Chief James King said. Two complex residents were driven by ambulance to LMH. The pair, a man and a woman, lived in separate apartments within the building.

One of the two injured people was admitted to LMH with nonlife-threatening injuries and the other was released, King said. He could not recall which of the two residents was hospitalized.

The Minnesota Street fire was reported under control by around 11:30 p.m., Tolefree said in a second news release. No firefighters were injured.

The entire Minnesota Street complex has four apartments, though at least one was uninhabited. The remaining residents were displaced by the fire.

On Friday, King said the two fires remain under investigation.

