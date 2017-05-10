Roberts supports Comey firing; other Kansans in Congress more cautious

— U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas suggested Wednesday that President Donald Trump was justified in firing former FBI Director James Comey amid an investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Meanwhile, Kansas' other senator, Jerry Moran, said he wants more information about the firing. But he also spoke out on the Senate floor to criticize Democrats for shutting down business in the Senate in response to the firing.

Both Republicans, however, stopped short of calling for an independent special prosecutor to pick up the Trump-Russia investigation, as did Kansas members of the U.S. House.

"The Deputy Attorney General (Rod J. Rosenstein) said that in the last year, under Director Comey, the FBI's reputation and credibility have suffered substantial damage," Roberts said in a statement posted on Twitter. "

Roberts went on to say that the Senate Intelligence Committee is investigating Russian tampering in last year's presidential election and that both the Justice Department, which houses the FBI, and the Defense Department are investigating the actions of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who was fired in February after lying to the vice president about his own ties to Russia.

Roberts' office also noted that the Intelligence Committee has called Comey to testify as part of its investigation.

"The best way to restore trust in the competency of the FBI is with a swift confirmation of a new FBI Director," Roberts said in his Twitter statement.

Comey was heavily criticized by Democrats during the 2016 election for his handling of an investigation into Hillary Clinton's private emails, especially his decision to reopen that probe in late October, just days before the election, after discovering copies of some emails on a private laptop shared by a Clinton aide and her husband, former U.S. Rep. Anthony Wiener.

But he was also leading an investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. The New York Times and Washington Post both reported Wednesday that Comey's firing came just days after he had asked the Justice Department for additional money for that investigation.

Moran also said he looked forward to the naming of a new FBI Director, who he said, "must be an impartial law enforcement professional dedicated to carrying out the Bureau’s critical mission of protecting the United States and its citizens," according to a statement released by his office.

On the Senate floor, however, Moran also lashed out at Democrats who, in reaction to Comey's firing, used a procedural move to block any Senate committees from meeting Wednesday, something that in the Senate must be approved each day with a unanimous consent motion. He then posted a C-SPAN video clip of that speech on Twitter.

"Learning what transpired this morning on the Senate floor, in my view, reaches another low for the United States Senate," Moran said. "Apparently the explanation is the firing of the Director of the FBI last (Tuesday) night. Now how the Senate is functioning or not functioning seems to me to be unrelated to what transpired last night related to the Director of the FBI."

Second District Rep. Lynn Jenkins, R-Topeka, whose district includes Lawrence, defended Trump's decision to fire Comey, but she questioned the timing of that decision.

“The President has every legal authority to remove the Director of the FBI," Jenkins said in a statement posted on Twitter and emailed to the Journal-World. "However, the timing of this removal is concerning and raises questions that need to be answered as there are too many conflicting reports within the Administration."

"In regard to the Russian inquiry, I have full faith in the men and women of the FBI, along with those in the House and Senate Intelligence Committee, to continue to perform their investigative duties," her statement continued. "They are some of our nation’s best and brightest and are true professionals. It is my hope that the next FBI Director will be a strong independent voice, who continues the legacy of the FBI as being one of the top intelligence agencies in the world.”

Third District Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Overland Park, said he sees no reason to call for a special prosecutor.

“I have absolute faith in career FBI agents and their ability to continue conducting fair and thorough investigations, including the probe into Russia’s attempts to influence our electoral process," Yoder said in a statement released by his office. "As I’ve said before, I also support continued bipartisan investigations in Congress, and am sure they will go where the facts lead.”

First District Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, had not issued a statement as of noon Wednesday.

"The Congressman has had a full couple days of speaking with young students, tours of local businesses and just completed his 23rd Listening Tour stop this morning," his press secretary Eric Pahls said in an email to the Journal-World. "He is gathering available information, and looks forward to hearing more details as to the President’s decision."

Fourth District Rep. Ron Estes, R-Wichita, also did not release a statement Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.