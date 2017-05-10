KU student accused of sexual battery not enrolled for next semester; trial setting rescheduled

A University of Kansas student accused of sexually battering his friend is not registered to enroll in upcoming classes.

Hanbit Chang, 19, faces one misdemeanor count of sexual battery, which was filed against him in Douglas County District Court on March 6.

Wednesday afternoon Chang appeared in court, where his attorney, John Frydman, asked for more time before the case moves forward so he can complete the discovery process.

Chang is accused of fondling a 19-year-old woman in her sleep on Sept. 3, 2016.

The woman was a friend of Chang's who spent the night in his dormitory room at Oliver Hall, 1815 Naismith Drive after the two went to a party, the Journal-World previously reported.

Chang is currently enrolled for KU's spring 2017 semester, which ends this week, university spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said in a written response to questions. He is not enrolled for summer or fall classes, however.

Chang pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge on April 19. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail the next day and released on bond. He is now scheduled to appear in court on June 13, when a date will be set for his criminal trial.

