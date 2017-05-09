Today's news

Senate passes bill raising fee to reinstate driver’s licenses

By Peter Hancock

May 9, 2017

Topeka — Motorists in Kansas may soon have more of an incentive to pay their traffic tickets on time.

The Kansas Senate on Monday narrowly passed a bill that would nearly double the fee for reinstating a license that was suspended for failing to comply with a traffic citation from $59 to $100.

That fee increase is one part of a larger bill dealing with fees that help fund the judicial branch in Kansas. Much of the money from the increased fee would be used to fund salaries for nonjudicial employees in the court system.

The bill also extends for another two years the Supreme Court's ability to levy additional surcharges on docket fees. Those surcharges generate a little more than $8 million a year, and the money from them also goes toward salaries of nonjudicial employees.

Another provision would require courts to add collection fees on top of any debts owed to the court in all cases in which a party fails to pay those debts. Currently, courts can only add collection fees in criminal, traffic and juvenile offender cases. The bill would expand that to include all cases, including domestic cases.

All of those measures initially began as separate bills but were combined into a single bill by a conference committee that deals with judiciary bills.

Last week the Senate rejected an earlier version of the conference bill. It passed Tuesday, 25-15, with several senators saying they objected to raising the driver's license reinstatement fee.

Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, voted against the bill. Sen. Marci Francisco, D-Lawrence, was present but passed on the vote.

The bill still must be approved by the House before going to Gov. Sam Brownback.

Comments

Richard Heckler 1 hour, 21 minutes ago

Tax increases from conservatives --- how many times have they lied about not increasing taxes?

WE don't have enough fingers ......

