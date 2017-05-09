Effects of freezes on Kansas wheat being assessed

— The government’s latest weekly snapshot of Kansas crops says the effects of recent snow storms and freezing temperatures are still being assessed.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 27 percent of the winter wheat in Kansas is in poor to very poor condition. About 30 percent is in fair condition, 37 percent is in good and 6 percent in excellent condition.

About 59 percent of the winter wheat crop has now headed in the state.

The agency says 45 percent of the corn crop has been planted in the state so far this spring. Soybean planting is at 4 percent and sorghum planting is at 1 percent.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.