Baker Wetlands, Audubon Society to celebrate Migratory Bird Day this weekend

This Saturday, the Baker Wetlands and the Jayhawk Audubon Society will join conservation groups across the globe in celebrating International Migratory Bird Day with an afternoon of avian-inspired activities for all ages.

The event, slated for noon to 4 p.m. at the Baker Wetlands Discovery Center, 1365 N. 1250 Road, will introduce kids and families to the many migratory species now flocking to the wetlands. This spring’s celebration follows another migratory day of activities hosted by the Baker Wetlands last fall, says education coordinator Roger Boyd.

“The main thing is to draw attention to the migration going on, and that birds need stopover areas, and places like the Baker Wetlands do a great job of proving them food on their way to the north,” says Boyd, also a professor emeritus of biology at Baker University. “We’re focusing on the spring migration and celebrating that it does continue. With climate change, it may not always.”

Climate change — and its impact on migratory species — is another motivating factor for Boyd and his fellow conservationists in highlighting Migratory Bird Day, he says.

Elsewhere in Lawrence Monarch Watch is also hosting its annual spring open house and plant sale fundraiser on Saturday. The event is slated for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Monarch Watch headquarters, 2021 Constant Ave. Attractions include the more than 10,000 butterfly plants up for sale, kids' games and activities, live demonstrations, tours of the Monarch Watch garden and lab spaces, and plenty of monarch butterflies, of course. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, visit www.monarchwatch.org/openhouse.

At the Baker Wetlands, some migratory species have arrived a few weeks early this year, Boyd theorizes, due to unseasonably warm weather in February and March. That’s a problem, he says, because the food sources those species traditionally turn to — different kinds of insects, for example — may not be far along enough in their development to provide optimal nutrition for migratory birds stopping over at the wetlands.

Strangely enough, Boyd says, wetlands staff are just now starting to see migratory shorebirds arriving at the park. Usually, the creatures flock to the wetlands in mid-April. Visitors to the Baker Wetlands on Saturday will likely see plenty of shorebirds, Boyd says, plus warblers and vireos.

“Whether it’s cool or not, we have these cotton rats that are huge,” Boyd adds of the non-migratory rodents (they may be rats, but Boyd finds them pretty cute) now running “rampant” around the wetlands. Visitors might also spot muskrats and bald eagles (they’re not migratory, but “they’re foraging out here every day,” Boyd says) hanging out near the water, plus lots “showy birds” like egrets (both of the snowy and great varieties), terns and blue herons.

Saturday’s event will likely entail educational games, crafts, and, for those looking to get outside, tours around the wetlands’ trails and boardwalk. In the event of rainy weather, Boyd suggests visitors wear boots. Tennis shoes, he says, should be fine otherwise.

For more information on the Baker Wetlands and Saturday’s event, visit the Baker Wetlands on Facebook or call the Discovery Center at 594-4700.

