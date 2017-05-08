Eudora City Commission hears presentation on proposed benefit district ordinance

At a work session Monday, the Eudora City Commission was presented with details of a proposed ordinance allowing the creation of benefit districts with the heads-up that commissioners soon would have the opportunity to use the development tool, should they adopt the measure later this month.

Eudora City Manager Barack Matite and Leslie Herring, assistant to the city manager, said the proposed benefit district ordinance would primarily be a tool for new development.

“Benefit districts are a tool for cities experiencing a lot of growth to make development pay for itself,” Herring said. “We have a couple of interested proposals waiting for this to happen — one commercial and one residential, so far. You could see them soon if you approve an ordinance.”

Benefit districts are common in cities large and small, Herring said. They provide funding for streets, sidewalks, storm sewers, wastewater sewers, waterlines and other infrastructure needs, she said. For new construction, developers would request the city finance the infrastructure needs through general obligations bonds, which would be retired through annual assessments to property within a defined area benefiting from the infrastructure improvements, she said. The assessments would stay with properties if sold, she said.

The city bonds would have lower interest rates than loans developers could secure for the improvements, Herring said. That should make lots cheaper for property owners in the benefit district, as well, she said.

To protect the city, benefit district bonds would have a 10-year retirement schedule, Herring said. Developers would also be required to put 20 percent of the cost of the estimated improvements in an escrow account and secure a letter of credit, surety bond or other financial assurance equal to 35 percent of the improvement’s cost, Herring said.

Bonds for streets would not count against the city’s debt limit, but those for sewers or waterlines would, Matite said. That would not be a problem immediately because the city’s financial consultant reports the debt limit “was not even a concern,” he said. Nonetheless, city staff would monitor the effect of benefit district bonds on the city’s debt limit. It was also proposed the benefit district ordinance sunset after three years, so that the City Commission could review its effectiveness and its impact on the city’s debt limit, he said.

Benefit districts could be used to install new infrastructure in existing neighborhoods, but that would be more problematic than the tool’s use with new development, Matite said. However, creation of a benefit district was a conversation commissioners could have if a proposal was brought to the city from a neighborhood or the benefit of a proposed improvement was primarily limited to a neighborhood, he said.

Matite and Herring said they would bring the benefit district ordinance to the City Commission soon, possibly at its May 22 meeting.

In other business, commissioners awarded a $155,721 contract to Hamm Quarries Construction to provide asphalt overlay of city streets in 2017. Also awarded was a $187,000 contract to Sunflower Paving Inc. to replace 170 feet of curbing on Country Circle and 120 feet of curbing on Maple Street at 14th Street.

