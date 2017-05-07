One-vehicle accident near Eudora claims life

A Saturday evening accident just east of Eudora claimed the life of one person in the vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s accident logs report the fatal accident occurred at 7:40 p.m. Saturday on North 1400 Road about a third of a mile east of Eudora. The online report states the westbound vehicle drifted off the roadway to the right, rolled over and came to rest in the north ditch.

Additional information was not immediately available from the Highway Patrol. Look for updates as more information becomes available.

