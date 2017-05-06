Police kill bull after escape from Kansas veterinarian

— A bull that escaped from a central Kansas veterinarian who owned it spent about 20 minutes on the loose before being shot and killed by a police officer after attempts to corral and sedate it failed.

Police in Hays say no injuries resulted after the animal’s escape shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, though two vehicles were damaged by the bull.

Police say officers and volunteers tried to keep the animal outside Hays’ city limits, and as the animal moved toward a more-populated area and approached the business district the decision was made to shoot the animal.

The veterinarian removed the bull from the scene.

