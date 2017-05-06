Former Kansas missile silo converted into luxury condo

— A former Kansas missile silo has been repurposed into a luxury condo, though the developer isn’t saying who has snapped up the spaces in search of peace of mind during a possible disaster.

Larry Hall said that units inside the “survival bunker” about 40 miles north of Salina come with appliances and furniture, KAKE-TV reported.

The complex, which can accommodate as many as 75 people, also features a security system, classroom, swimming pool, rock-climbing wall, shooting range, gyms with saunas, pet park and an arcade, Hall said. There’s also a self-renewing water supply, grocery store and a medical wing with a pharmacy.

The units have fetched as much as $5 million, drawing interest from Hollywood folks and professional athletes, Hall said. He declined to divulge any names, citing nondisclosure agreements keeping their identities confidential.

Hall is one of the complex’s occupants.

“I don’t want to be one of those people that depends on the government to bail me out if the crap hits the fan,” he said. “I want to be able to take care of myself, and that’s what this place does for me.”

That condo complex is sold out, though Hall says he’s building a similar one in nearby Tescott.

