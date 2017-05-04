Retiring Eudora police chief dedicated to community engagement

Asked about his law enforcement roots, Eudora Police Chief Bill Edwards grabbed a black-and-white photograph from his office wall.

A teenage Edwards is among the Kansas City, Kan., police academy students in the photo, as is current Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash and Ron Miller, now the U.S. Marshal for Kansas.

“I wasn’t even old enough to be an officer,” he said. “I was still a cadet. We were selected for an 18-week academy at 78th Street and State Avenue.”

Edwards’ 45-year law enforcement career began with his entry into the police academy. It will end June 30 when he retires after more than four years as Eudora's police chief. Thirty-three years of his career were spent with the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department, where Edwards rose to the rank of major in charge of the department’s downtown division after serving for 11 years as its training director.

In 1994, he was selected to attend the FBI Academy, an opportunity afforded less than 2 percent of police officers, Edwards said. Other special training he has received through the years includes driving and SWAT team instruction, he said.

His retirement from the Kansas City, Kan., police department didn’t take. After 18 months, Edwards took a job as police chief of Park City, a suburb of Wichita. No, Edwards added, he was not involved with the arrest of Dennis Rader, Park City’s most infamous resident. The BTK serial killer was already in prison when he arrived, but he did hear stories of that former Park City animal control officer who prowled the police department’s offices, he said.

In December 2012, the Eudora position offered him a chance to move back into his Kansas City, Kan., home that he and his wife kept even after the move to Park City.

The years of experience and accumulated knowledge he brought with him wasn’t lost on the officers Edwards led in Eudora, Mayor Tim Reazin said, as he made the department more professional through policy and example.

“Just the respect he had from his experience helped build those serving under him,” Reazin said. “It gave them the opportunity to see the larger picture.”

Looking back on the big picture of his career, Edwards said the biggest change in law enforcement has been the amount of information sharing that technology has made available to police officers. Earlier in his career, he said, when officers hit the streets, their knowledge of recent criminal activity was limited to what sergeants conveyed with colored pins on a map.

“There were different colored pins for different crimes,” he said. “Now, we get computer printouts every day telling us what is going on not only in Eudora but regionally. Everybody is recognizing policing isn’t just what’s happening in your community with so many people coming and going.”

That’s particularly important to a city like Eudora, sandwiched between the larger population centers of the Kansas City metropolitan area to the east and Lawrence to the west and connected to both by a busy Kansas Highway 10, Edwards said. Fortunately, the Eudora department can count on outside resources to battle those mobile problems, he said.

“The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has always been willing to step up its level of service when we need it,” he said. “The chief in Lawrence, Baldwin City and KU and I meet weekly with the Douglas County (District) Attorney to discuss issues."

He has also received great support at home, Edwards said. He successfully requested the Eudora City Commission expand the department with the hiring of its first detective and two patrol officers. It now has 12 full-time officers and two part-time employees. He modified the department’s organizational chart to include the two corporal positions of detective and school resource officer/DARE officer, he said.

The challenge for his successor will be the same challenge that all chiefs face, Edwards said.

“It’s not so much a challenge because this is an open door, but it’s critical this department stays engaged with the community and the schools,” he said. “I think the department benefits greatly by being around the schools and active in them.”

Edwards has gone above and beyond to create a personal relationship with the community, Reazin said.

“He’s been an active member of the community, whether it’s playing pickle ball in the recreation center or attending all the sporting events at the high school,” he said. “Those are things you can’t train. He’s been more than a police chief.”

His Eudora pickle ball competitions won’t end with his retirement, Edwards vowed. The 2016 president of the Kansas Peace Officers Association said he also plans to stay an active advocate with that group. And although he plans to spend more time with his family, he said he also might explore consulting offers.

“I got opportunities to do those things even while I was working here,” he said. “It’s a good thing about having years of service behind you. You do have information to share with people.”

The city is advertising for a new position now, with a May 15 closing date for applications. Eudora City Manager Barack Matite said the city had already received applications with interviews planned for May 18 and 19. The goal is to hire a new chief by mid-June, he said.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.