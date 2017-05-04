Today's news

Argument outside Lawrence gas station leads to arrest

By Conrad Swanson

May 4, 2017

Advertisement

An argument outside a Lawrence gas station Wednesday evening led to an arrest.

Jackie Arnold Williams, 27, was booked into the Douglas County Jail Wednesday night on suspicion of disorderly conduct and battery.

Around 7:10 p.m. two men began arguing outside QuikTrip at 1020 E. 23rd St., Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in a written response to questions. The disagreement reportedly started as a verbal one but turned physical.

Williams allegedly "became upset and struck the other male on his face," Rhoads said. He was arrested at the scene.

Aside from his arrest on Wednesday, Williams does not have a criminal record in Douglas County. He was released from the jail on his own recognizance later Wednesday night.

When asked, Rhoads did not say whether the reported victim was injured or what started the argument.

Additional information was not immediately available.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...