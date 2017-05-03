Lawrence man killed in motorcycle crash was not properly licensed, police say

The man killed Monday night in a crash on Lawrence's north side was not licensed to drive the motorcycle he was on, police say.

Around 9:10 p.m. Monday, a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Seth Quick, 19, of Lawrence, was heading south along McDonald Drive at a "high rate of speed," according to a Lawrence Police Department accident report.

Riding as a passenger on the motorcycle was 15-year-old Cody Nichols, of Eudora, according to the report.

As Quick and Nichols continued on McDonald Drive, a 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer, driven eastbound on Rockledge Road by 19-year-old Alexis Farley, of Lawrence, pulled into the intersection and the two vehicles collided, the report says.

It is unclear how fast Quick was driving at the time of the crash, though the reports note that the speed limit on McDonald Drive is 35 mph. The report also indicates that Farley may have failed to yield the right of way.

Quick, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Nichols had been wearing a helmet. He was seriously injured and flown to a Kansas City area hospital.

Farley suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The street, paved with asphalt, was dry at the time of the crash, the report indicates. That stretch of McDonald Drive is both curved and on a grade.

Quick may have been under the influence of illegal drugs at the time of the crash, the report indicates. However, when asked for clarification, Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said the department's investigation is still awaiting lab results.

Farley showed no evidence of impairment after the crash, the report says.

Additional information was not immediately available.

