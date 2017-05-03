Four traffic-calming projects coming to local roadways

Devices to slow down traffic will soon be installed on several Lawrence streets, including Indiana Street, Trail Road and Ousdahl Road.
Traffic-calming device definitions:
Speed hump: a rounded, raised area of pavement typically 12 to 14 feet in length and often placed in a series. Speed humps placed in a series are often 300 to 600 feet apart.
Speed cushion: a speed hump with an un-raised path for fire trucks and ambulances through the hump.
Traffic circle: small landscaped circular islands constructed within intersections to slow traffic.
Source: City of Lawrence
Lawrence city commissioners approved a $393,000 bid for four traffic-calming projects on Tuesday as part of their consent agenda.
The projects are:
• University Place Neighborhood: Four permanent traffic circles, which will replace temporary circles currently in place. The circles will be where 17th and 18th streets intersect with Indiana and Illinois streets.
• Ousdahl Road: Speed humps between 25th and 26th streets.
• Trail Road: Speed cushions on Trail Road between Lawrence Avenue and Kasold Drive and between Eldridge Street and Folks Road.
• Edgewood Lane: Speed humps along the lane, to be funded by the Lawrence-Douglas County Housing Authority.
