Third business dean candidate says school should play to strengths, serve state

Capitalizing on unique strengths is a next-step for the University of Kansas School of Business to drive what university business education looks like in the next century, the third and final business dean candidate expected to give a campus presentation said.

Greg Mosier, dean of the College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno, presented Tuesday at Capitol Federal Hall.

Mosier has Kansas roots. He also graduated from the KU School of Law and, as a child, lived in Hoxie and Colby.

He called major donations that enabled construction of the new School of Business building “a watershed moment” for the business school.

“It’s transformational, if you let it be,” he said. “Opportunity is knocking.”

Mosier said he sees some of KU’s unique strengths as faculty research — “incredibly high research productivity relative to its size” — and student engagement programs — “which are really part of the way forward.”

Also, he said, the business school should grow contributions to economic development, entrepreneurship and innovation.

That’s not going to happen in “the ivory tower,” he said. The expectation is that the school can do things for the whole state and should engage with communities and business.

KU, a flagship university, was created in the 1800s with a goal of transforming lives, Mosier said. That’s still a goal, though the way it’s done looks different.

Within those goals, funding and diversity both are key, he said.

Finding new funding sources is particularly important as the percentage of KU’s budget from the state general fund is shrinking, Mosier said.

When it comes to endowment, a natural next-step for KU would be a naming opportunity for the School of Business, he said. He said endowed professorship and chairs also can help further strengthen faculty research.

Increasing diversity and inclusion — a goal not unique to KU — will strengthen the school and its reputation, Mosier said. He said increasing the pool of qualified employee applicants who come from marginalized backgrounds is one goal.

“It doesn’t mean we should have a quota, I’m not a big fan of quotas,” he said. “We should have a goal.”

In higher education, business is an entry point for many first-generation scholars to engage, “because it’s a thing they understand,” Mosier said. He said the School of Business has an obligation “to be that front door.”

Mosier has been dean and distinguished international professor for the UNR College of Business since 2007. Previously he was at the Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University, where he joined the faculty in 1985. At Oklahoma State, Mosier served as associate dean, interim dean and held an appointment with the School of International Studies.

Mosier’s research focuses on technology and the law, commercial law and international business.

Mosier earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Oklahoma State, a law degree from KU and a doctorate in higher education administration from Oklahoma State. He has also worked as a corporate attorney in the Texas oil and gas industry and is a member of the state bars of Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma.

The School of Business dean position has been open since last summer, when former dean Neeli Bendapudi became KU’s new provost and executive vice chancellor effective July 1. James Guthrie has been interim dean since.

Other presentations

Three School of Business dean candidates were asked to present on the topic “Advancing the Stature and Impact of the KU School of Business.”

The first candidate, KU business professor and interim dean James Guthrie, gave a presentation April 14. L. Paige Fields, business dean at Trinity University, presented April 28. Greg Mosier, dean of the College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno, presented Tuesday.

