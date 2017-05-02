Today's news

Sertoma Club’s annual barbecue contest to fill park with enticing smells, tastes

Glynn Sheridan, with the "Butts 'R' Us!" team from Lawrence, carefully slices a cut of brisket as he prepares it for judging during the Lawrence Sertoma 48 BBQ Cookoff at Broken Arrow Park on Saturday, May 7, 2016.

Photo by Nick Krug. Enlarge photo.

Glynn Sheridan, with the "Butts 'R' Us!" team from Lawrence, carefully slices a cut of brisket as he prepares it for judging during the Lawrence Sertoma 48 BBQ Cookoff at Broken Arrow Park on Saturday, May 7, 2016.

By Elvyn Jones

May 2, 2017

Advertisement

The Sertoma Club of Lawrence will have its 19th annual 48 Bar-B-Q on Friday and Saturday at Broken Arrow Park, 2800 Louisiana St.

The 48 competing barbecue teams will arrive Friday to begin cooking for the next day’s contest — and for the $4,800 in prize money available in 48 competition categories. Gov. Sam Brownback has declared the contest the state championship, so champions will earn a trip to this year’s American Royal cook-off.

Saturday’s activities will start with a pancake and sausage breakfast at the Wakarusa Township Fire Department from 7 to 10 a.m. More food will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the public can purchase tickets for $6 to sample the brisket, pork, ribs and chicken the competing teams have prepared and to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Proceeds from the contest stay in the county with the main recipient being the Sertoma-Schiefelbusch Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic Communication Camp.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...