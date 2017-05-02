Sertoma Club’s annual barbecue contest to fill park with enticing smells, tastes

The Sertoma Club of Lawrence will have its 19th annual 48 Bar-B-Q on Friday and Saturday at Broken Arrow Park, 2800 Louisiana St.

The 48 competing barbecue teams will arrive Friday to begin cooking for the next day’s contest — and for the $4,800 in prize money available in 48 competition categories. Gov. Sam Brownback has declared the contest the state championship, so champions will earn a trip to this year’s American Royal cook-off.

Saturday’s activities will start with a pancake and sausage breakfast at the Wakarusa Township Fire Department from 7 to 10 a.m. More food will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the public can purchase tickets for $6 to sample the brisket, pork, ribs and chicken the competing teams have prepared and to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Proceeds from the contest stay in the county with the main recipient being the Sertoma-Schiefelbusch Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic Communication Camp.

