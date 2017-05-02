Meeting scheduled for residents interested in purchasing city bonds to fund new fire truck

An informational meeting about the city’s first “minibond” offering has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The city expects to sell $654,000 of bonds through the new minibonds program that allows residents to directly purchase bonds to fund infrastructure in their city. The city will use the bonds to purchase a new fire truck for Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical.

The bonds will be sold in increments of $1,000, and the Preliminary Official Statement regarding the bonds is available on the city’s investor relations website.

Residents who are interested in buying the bonds, which are offered by Neighborly Securities, will need to create an account through Neighborly.com. The coupon interest rate on the bonds will be announced May 4, and the bond sale will take place May 4-8.

For residents who would like more information, Neighborly Securities representatives will be at City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to provide assistance and discuss the bond process.

