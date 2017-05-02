Baldwin City Council approves permit for renamed car show

The Baldwin City Council approved Monday a revised special use permit for a car show that is no longer named “Pistons ’N’ Pinups.”

The car show, scheduled for July 8 in downtown Baldwin City, is to be called the “Route 56 Baldwin City Car Show: Classic Cars & Classic Street.” The special use permit for the show was approved with no comment as part of the City Council’s consent agenda.

Last month, a special use permit request for the Pistons ’N’ Pinups car show, to be put on by Johnson County-based Rusty Metal Productions, failed when a motion for its approval was not seconded. In the discussion that followed that non-action, City Council members said they objected to what they perceived as the objectification of women in the show’s name and marketing.

Car show supporters vehemently denied that view, saying the double meanings Council members found in the show's marketing were of their own making. Before leaving the meeting, Rusty Metal partner Joe Stutsman said he would take the car show and visitors it attracted to another community.

Councilwoman Christi Darnell said Monday she did not know why the promoters changed their minds but was thankful the show was returning to Baldwin City.

“I love the new name,” she said. “I’m very grateful they were willing to work with us.”

The City Council also looked favorably on another amended proposal it had recently rejected when it approved the Baldwin City Planning Commission’s request that it be allowed to consider a zoning test amendment establishing 25-foot setbacks for single-family homes in new unplatted subdivisions of at least four homes.

In February, the City Council denied amending city zoning regulations to reduce setback requirements in existing and new subdivisions from 30 to 20 feet. Council members objected to the setback reduction, but their primary opposition stemmed from making 20-foot setbacks a right that neighboring property owners with 30-foot setbacks could not protest.

Council members agreed Monday to waive a requirement that the Planning Commission not consider the setback limits again for 12 months because they found the new proposal, with its 25-foot setbacks and language restricting that setback to new subdivisions, substantially different from the old one.

In other action, the City Council:

• Was presented with the first reading of a zoning text amendment allowing Planned Unit Development. City Community Development Director Ed Courton said it would allow the city to relax some zoning requirements for innovative projects through a Planned Unit Development application. The process would require a developer to first negotiate with city staff and then submit a conceptual plan for the development for the approval of the Planning Commission and the City Council. Following that, the developer would have to submit a development plan for the project or phases of a project.

• Learned city codes administrator Tina Rakes was resigning May 19 to take a job with the Douglas County Zoning and Codes Department. Rakes told the City Council that Douglas County Administrator Craig Weinaug said she was continue to perform duties for the city until her replacement was hired.

