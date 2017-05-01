Two sex crimes reported in Lawrence since Friday are under investigation, police say.

The first was reported at 5:35 p.m. Friday and the second was reported at 3:27 a.m. Monday, according to the Lawrence Police Department's daily activity logs.

It is unclear where the reports were taken because their addresses are redacted in the logs. However, Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in an emailed response to questions that Monday's report was taken at a residence in East Lawrence.

The two reported crimes are not believed to be connected, Rhoads said.

Additional information was unavailable Monday afternoon because the police reports were not yet complete, Rhoads said. The two incidents remain under investigation, she said.

As of Monday afternoon no arrests in the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs matched either of the reported sex crimes.

