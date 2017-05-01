Thousands without power in southwest Lawrence

Several thousand people in southwest Lawrence were without power Monday afternoon in an outage reported by Westar Energy.
The outage was first reported at 3:39 p.m., according to online data from the company. More than 2,700 customers were without power.
The outage stretches from portions of Iowa Street west nearly all the way to Inverness Drive and from W. 31st Street north to W. 19th Street, the company's website says.
Power is estimated to be restored by 5:30 p.m., the website says.
At least two traffic lights along Clinton Parkway, at the intersections of Kasold Drive and Lawrence Avenue, were not working during the outage.
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Rick Aldrich 58 minutes ago
Hope it gets back on before the 5:00 traffic rush.
Daniel Speicher 53 minutes ago
Light at Clinton Pkwy & Lawrence Ave is also out.
Sign in to comment