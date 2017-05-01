Today's news

Thousands without power in southwest Lawrence

Several thousand Westar Energy customers in southwest Lawrence were without power Monday afternoon, May 1, 2017.

Westar Energy. Enlarge photo.

By Conrad Swanson

May 1, 2017

Several thousand people in southwest Lawrence were without power Monday afternoon in an outage reported by Westar Energy.

The outage was first reported at 3:39 p.m., according to online data from the company. More than 2,700 customers were without power.

The outage stretches from portions of Iowa Street west nearly all the way to Inverness Drive and from W. 31st Street north to W. 19th Street, the company's website says.

Power is estimated to be restored by 5:30 p.m., the website says.

At least two traffic lights along Clinton Parkway, at the intersections of Kasold Drive and Lawrence Avenue, were not working during the outage.

Comments

Rick Aldrich 58 minutes ago

Hope it gets back on before the 5:00 traffic rush.

Daniel Speicher 53 minutes ago

Light at Clinton Pkwy & Lawrence Ave is also out.

