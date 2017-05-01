Rainfall totals and rising lake levels from a wet weekend

While flooding was a risk in several parts of Kansas over the weekend, Lawrence avoided torrential rainfall totals, according to readings at the monitoring station at the Municipal Airport.

The National Weather Service station at the airport recorded 2.31 inches of rain from Friday through Sunday. The last batch of rain added to what was a wet month of April. The National Weather Service reports the Lawrence area received 6.89 inches of rain in April, or about 3 inches more than a normal April. For the year, Lawrence is about 1.5 inches above normal, with 10.26 inches of rain.

Water levels at area lakes also are starting to rise to slightly above normal levels. Among the totals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as of May 1:

• Clinton Lake: 2.6 feet above normal

• Perry Lake: 1.3 feet above normal

• Hillsdale Lake: 0.3 feet above normal

• Pomona Lake: 4.3 feet above normal

• Melvern Lake: 2.4 feet above normal

