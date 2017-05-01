Lawrence City Commission to review changes to Santa Fe Station deal that would give city complete control

At its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will review an updated deal that would give the city total control and responsibility of the Santa Fe Station.

The commission already approved an agreement with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway regarding ownership and control of the station earlier this year, but the railway has since decided to give up its stake in the building and the land.



“It’s very good for us, because we will have significant investment in the building itself and also in the site,” Assistant City Manager Diane Stoddard said. “And for us to be able to control it at the local level long term will be to our advantage.”

The 1950s-era building at Seventh and New Jersey streets has had minimal upkeep over the years, and the transfer allows the city to use a $1.2 million state transportation grant to restore the building. The city’s contribution toward the restoration is expected to be about $160,000.

The new agreement would donate the station and the land it sits on to the city. As previously laid out, the deal only involved the donation of the building and required the city to enter into a long-term land lease with the railway for a nominal cost. The arrangement took months to negotiate and also included a lease-back agreement and a repurchase clause that would have allowed the railway to resume use or ownership of the building in the future.

As the deal was undergoing a final review, the changes that donated the land and eliminated the lease-back and repurchase provisions came from the CEO-level of the railway, according to Stoddard.

Representatives for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway said the changes were proposed to simplify the agreement.

“Donating the land with the building allowed us to streamline the transfer process,” Public Affairs Director Andy Williams said via email. Williams also said they don’t anticipate needing the space in the future.

The Santa Fe Station is an active railway stop, and Amtrak runs two daily trains through the station. The Southwest Chief route runs between Chicago and Los Angeles and makes daily stops in Lawrence at 11:52 p.m. and 5:47 a.m. The agreement requires a lease agreement between the city and Amtrak to use the building during those times.

Stoddard also said the elimination of the lease-back provision with the railway means the building would be able to serve a permanent use during the day.

“With that no longer in play, it does provide a host of options for the city to consider with regard to the use of the building into the future,” Stoddard said. “Those things will need to be determined over time.”

However, whether the lease with Amtrak will continue could be called into question in the future. A preliminary outline of President Donald Trump’s proposed budget calls for the elimination of federal subsidies for some long-distance train routes such as the Southwest Chief. Stoddard said that as far as they’re aware, that prospect did not affect the agreement.

“Until we have some definite word on it, I don’t anticipate any impact,” Stoddard said. “We very much want the route to continue, of course, and have been very supportive of the Southwest Chief Route through Kansas. It would be a real detriment if we were to lose that route.”

If the agreement is approved, Stoddard said the Santa Fe Station restoration project would be bid this summer and restoration work would hopefully begin in the fall. The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

In other business, the commission will:

•Review and vote to accept the Economic Development Support and Compliance annual report. The report outlines the active incentives agreements, including property tax abatements, industrial revenue bonds and neighborhood revitalization areas.

•Conduct a general obligation bond and temporary note sale to finance various capital improvement projects totaling about $21 million. All projects were included in the 2017-2021 Capital Improvement Program.

•Consider a request from Plastikon Healthcare LLC to waive special assessments relating to the planned expansion of its East Hills Business Park plant. The outstanding special assessments on the lot total $40,648.17.

