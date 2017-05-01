Latest Douglas County court filings for May 1, 2017

Marriages

Christopher Dahlke, 26, Topeka, and Carrie Davenport, 21, Carbondale.

Kathryn M. Carter, 45, Lawrence, and Shaun Lee Huffman, 36, Norton.

Diana Martinez, 36, Lawrence, and Scylard Smith, 32, Lawrence.

Bryan Paul Jordan, 30, Lawrence, and Sara Kathryn Conoley, 30, Lawrence.

John Haller, 26, Lawrence, and Julianna Fires, 24, Lawrence.

Jeffrey Lynn Nauman, 39, Lawrence, and Shelli Nicole Partridge, 34, Lawrence.

Jordan Huntley, 28, Lawrence, and Coral Boyd, 27, Lawrence.

Rachel Nora Welsh, 32, Eudora, and Joel Richard Donovan, 30, Grantville.

Morgan M. Helm, 35, Lawrence, and Cassie L. Burgess, 33, Lawrence.

Ben Ford Coldham, 32, Lawrence, and Kathryn Olivia Self, 32, Lawrence.

Scott Edward Allen, 33, Bonner Springs, and Mallory Kathleen Lederer, 25, Baldwin City.

Natalie Jo Sellers, 29, Lawrence, and Joshua Dean Deboer, 27, Lawrence.

Ryan Webb, 34, Lawrence, and Jessica Lea Johnson, 41, Lawrence.

Divorces

Jason Leon Surface, 47, Ozawkie, and Lisa Marie Surface, 45, Lecompton.

Hallie Frager, 24, Lawrence, and Charles G. Frager, 26, Lawrence.

James Cole, 48, Lawrence, and Charlene Cole, 45, Lawrence.

Nicholas Osbourn, 27, Solomon, and Rachel Osbourn, 26, Lawrence.

Kenneth Spreier, 44, Lawrence, and Merrideth Spreier, 40, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Ashley Dawn Sieber, 101 N. Michigan St., No. 100, Lawrence.

William Arthur Rodgers and Margie Ann Rodgers, 1231 Tallgrass Drive, Eudora.

Matthew Michael Parker and Lisa Marie Parker, 1655 Davis Circle, Eudora.

Natasha Anne Elmer, P.O. Box 163, Eudora.

Tyson David Goos and Jennifer Michelle Goos, 915 N. Michigan St., Lawrence.

Mercedes Consuelo Arzate, 2910 Aldrich Court, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

May 18, 2017

Star Properties LLC, 1509 Elm St., Eudora. Judgment: $161, 351.

May 18, 2017

Scott Hall, 1270 N. 222nd Road, Baldwin. Judgment: No amount.

