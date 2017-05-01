ECM hosting panel discussion on immigration

The final in a series of three panels to honor a century of work by the American Friends Service Committee is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Ecumenical Campus Ministries, 1204 Oread Avenue.

The panel is titled, “Refugees and Immigration: What can we do?” Presenters will be Marta Caminero-Santangelo, professor of English at the University of Kansas; Angela Ferguson, attorney with Austin Ferguson LLC; and Cyndi Treaster, social worker and behavioral health consultant. All have experience researching and working directly with refugees and immigration issues.

The panel discussion is in conjunction with an exhibit at ECM called “Waging Peace: 100 Years of Action,” documenting the 100-year legacy of the American Friends Service Committee in communities across the globe.

ECM and the Oread Friends Meeting are co-hosting the “Waging Peace” exhibit and related events.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.