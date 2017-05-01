Lawrence Arts Center announces Vanguard Awards winners for youth achievement in art

Four Lawrence high school students have been honored with the 2017 Vanguard Awards for youth achievement in visual arts, the Arts Center recently announced.

The annual awards, meant to recognize talent, skill and originality in young artists, are open to high school students in the Lawrence district working in visual art mediums. This year’s winners were honored at a public ceremony April 28 at the Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St.

Malka Hampton and Stephen Robinson, both students at Lawrence High School, received this year’s Vanguard Award, which is the highest overall honor for students showcased in the Annual USD 497 Art Exhibition. Hampton was recognized in the two-dimensional art category, while Robinson was recognized in the three-dimensional art category. Each received a $1,200 prize.

Allie Fischer and Ian Sotomayor, both students at LHS, each received the Trailblazer Award and a $600 prize for their respective two-dimensional and three-dimensional artwork. The award recognizes student work of high quality, experimentation, innovation and skill.

Students who received honorable mentions (and one free class at the Arts Center as part of their winnings) include Chantel Guzman-Cupil of Free State High School and Seaonna Kelley of LHS for their respective 2D and 3D work.

Three Catalyst Awards were also distributed to the Lawrence Public Schools instructors of the winning students. The $150 prize money is intended to support each teacher’s continued pursuit of excellence in the classroom and studio practice, according to the Arts Center. Winners this year include Angelia Perkins of LHS, Sarah Podrasky of Free State High School and Deena Amont of LHS.

