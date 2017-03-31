Today's news

New Kansas policy will allow pre-ordering of fireworks

In this photo from July 1, 2014, Adam Gower stocks Bartz Brothers fireworks stand along U.S. Highway 40, just outside of Lawrence.

By Associated Press

March 31, 2017, 10:08 a.m. Updated March 31, 2017, 10:35 a.m.

Wichita — This Fourth of July, Kansas residents will be able to buy their fireworks before going to a fireworks stand.

A new state policy will allow nonprofit groups to sell fireworks without operating a stand.

People who pre-order and prepay for the fireworks through the nonprofits would then go to a licensed stand to pick them up during fireworks season from June 27 to July 5, unless a local ordinance allows different dates.

Kansas Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen reinterpreted state regulations at the request of a state lawmaker.

Spokesman Kevin Doel says the requirement to run a stand prevented many organizations from raising money through fireworks sales.

Doel says the new policy doesn't override any city or county regulations of fireworks sales, which are often more restrictive than state policy.

Comments

Randy Laggart 1 hour, 59 minutes ago

June 25th?

Nick Gerik 1 hour, 32 minutes ago

Good catch, Randy. Looks like the AP might have missed the date too. June 27 is listed as the beginning of fireworks season on the Kansas Fire Marshal's website. I've corrected the story.

— Nick Gerik, LJW digital editor

Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 52 minutes ago

We have a budget crisis and other problems, and people are worried about fireworks?

Rick Masters 3 minutes ago

There's a war going on and you're worried about people worrying about fireworks?

