KU professor to accept award bestowed posthumously on Langston Hughes

By Staff Reports

March 31, 2017

A University of Kansas professor will accept an honor on behalf of the late Langston Hughes — the famous African-American writer born in Joplin, Mo., but raised in Lawrence — 50 years after Hughes’ death.

Missouri State University announced that Hughes is one of five 2017 inductees into its Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame. The awards ceremony is April 7 in Springfield.

John Edgar Tidwell

Contributed photo

John Edgar Tidwell

Accepting Hughes’ award will be two scholars of his work: John Edgar Tidwell, a KU professor of English, and Carmaletta Williams, formerly of Johnson County Community College.

According to Missouri State the hall of fame honors “people with a connection to the state of Missouri who serve as examples of global citizens by defining the essence of public affairs, and who have acted consistently for the benefit of others.”

