Entrepreneurship is topic of KU inaugural distinguished professor lecture

By Staff Reports

March 31, 2017

A University of Kansas faculty member will give his inaugural distinguished professor lecture at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Jayhawk Room of the Kansas Union. The lecture is open to the public.

Cory Berkland, the Solon E. Summerfield Distinguished Professor in the departments of pharmaceutical chemistry and chemical and petroleum engineering, will present “A Few Early Lessons in Entrepreneurship.”

Cory Berkland, professor of pharmaceutical chemistry is pictured on Monday, July 2, 2012, in his lab at the Multidisiplinary Research Building, 2030 Becker Drive. Berkland is developing ways for administering pharmaceuticals by way of a ventilator.

Photo by Nick Krug

Berkland joined KU in 2004. He oversees the Therapeutic Particles and Biomaterials Technology Laboratory, co-founded a handful of startups based on his research and has been granted multiple patents licensed to companies he founded, according to KU.

