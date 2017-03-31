Entrepreneurship is topic of KU inaugural distinguished professor lecture

A University of Kansas faculty member will give his inaugural distinguished professor lecture at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Jayhawk Room of the Kansas Union. The lecture is open to the public.

Cory Berkland, the Solon E. Summerfield Distinguished Professor in the departments of pharmaceutical chemistry and chemical and petroleum engineering, will present “A Few Early Lessons in Entrepreneurship.”

Berkland joined KU in 2004. He oversees the Therapeutic Particles and Biomaterials Technology Laboratory, co-founded a handful of startups based on his research and has been granted multiple patents licensed to companies he founded, according to KU.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.