Physician’s assistant banned from providing care in Kansas

— A physician’s assistant has been banned from providing medical services in Kansas after pleading guilty to breaking federal law while treating patients.

The Kansas attorney general’s office reports that a consent judgment was approved Wednesday in Finney County with Joel Erskin, of Garden City.

He was sentenced last year to probation after admitting to purchasing cheaper versions of Botox and another drug used cosmetically to prevent wrinkles from Canadian pharmacies. The U.S. attorney’s office says the Botox he purchased was misbranded and failed to meet labeling requirements. The Juvederm was adulterated and not approved for U.S. distribution.

Through the consent judgment, Erskin is required to pay investigative fees. He also must refund all consumer payments received after June 1 and forgive or cancel accounts receivable as of that date.

